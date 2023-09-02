The long-awaited first-ever matchup between Kern County’s two oldest schools finally took place on Friday night.
The final result is something Shafter will remember for a long time; despite a first half effort they likely want to forget.
After a sloppy start the Generals rallied with an impressive second half performance and claimed a 31-17 comeback victory over Bakersfield High at Griffith Field.
“At Shafter, football, it’s our pride, and so this game was for a lot of old Generals that know who BHS is and know their history,” Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci said. “…It wasn’t a pretty win. But I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day.”
Down 14-2 at intermission, Shafter completely dominated the second half, outgaining the Drillers by 174 yards (231-57) over the game’s final 24 minutes.
The Generals second half rally was fueled by the speed and elusiveness in the open field of wide receiver/kick returner Mariyon Sloan and the power running of bruising fullback Christopher Espinoza, who had two touchdowns each.
Shafter’s offense, which was totally out of sync in the first half, committing five illegal procedure penalties, including three in a row, started firing on all cylinders in the third quarter.
Sloan got the Generals rolling, taking the second half kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown.
After BHS’ first possession of the second half stalled out, Sloan wasted little time finding the end zone again, this time hauling in a pass over the middle from sophomore quarterback Ezekiel Osborne and racing 53 yards for the score.
“I didn’t have the greatest first half,” Sloan said. “Coaches gave the team a pep talk at halftime that we had to come out strong and I just came out and did my best. Luckily it worked out for us.”
Trailing for the first time all game, the Drillers Davis Olson returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards, setting up a 20-yard field goal by Jack Hopkins that put BHS back in front, 17-16.
But after that Espinoza took over, continually pounding his way through the Drillers defense for big chunks of yards.
With the stellar play of Shafter’s offensive line leading the way, the Generals drove 74 yards on nine plays and regained the lead when Espinoza powered his way to paydirt from one yard out with 6:42 remaining in the game.
Following a quick three-and-out by BHS, Shafter put the game away on its next possession, capping off an 8-play 71-yard drive with a 27-yard touchdown run by Espinoza.
“We knew it was going to come down to the O-line,” Pierucci said. “We just kept on, kept on, kept on with the run game and down the end there Chris (Espinoza) and the offensive line just grinded it. It was great.”
All the Drillers offensive highlights came in the first half. Early second quarter BHS opened the scoring on spectacular cutback run for a 25-yard touchdown by Brison Abbott.
Later a Shafter fumble deep in Drillers’ territory began a wild conclusion to the first half.
Two plays after the turnover, the ball was snapped over the head of BHS backup quarterback Ryan Iniguez, in for injured starter Robert Smith, giving Shafter a safety.
Both teams followed with quick possessions before Shafter got the ball again with time running out in the first half. Attempting to score their first offensive points of the game, Osborne threw an errant pass that was intercepted by Jael Wells with 25 seconds left.
The Drillers made Shafter pay for the turnover scoring a on a 51-yards touchdown pass from Iniguez to Isaiah Richard, who outjumped Sloan deep down the left sideline to pull down the ball.
The was last offensive salvo of the night for BHS, which mustered only 14 yards of offense in the fourth quarter.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Pierucci said.” “We had so many penalties in the first half. Procedural stuff. Just stuff that was out of character for us. But we were still in the game at halftime, and I told them it’s our game, we just got to stop kicking ourselves in the butt and they did.”
Abbott finished with 126 yards rushing on 19 carries. He also caught five passes for 34 yards.
Espinoza was the game’s leading rusher, pounding out 127 yards on 21 carries.
Sloan had five receptions for 136 yards. Osborne was 10 of 21 for 194 yards passing.
“I’m proud of my guys for sticking with it,” Pierucci said. “They had an opportunity to fold, and they came out and did what they needed to do. For our community and our past Generals this is a big win for them.”