Delano vs Golden Valley - Football

Golden Valley’s Dominick Thompson (5) breaks free for a large gain.

 Joe Bergman / For The Californian

Trailing by 14 points to Bakersfield Christian with just 1:40 to play, Shafter’s undefeated season looked to be in jeopardy.

But after a quick score, an onside kick recovery, another touchdown and a two-point conversion with 9 seconds left, the Generals had completed one of the craziest comebacks you’ll ever see, defeating the Eagles 35-34 on Friday in Shafter.