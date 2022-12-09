 Skip to main content
Shafter High celebrates football team as athletes head off to state title game

Already section champions for the first time since 1955 and regional champions for the first time ever, the Shafter Generals have a chance to accomplish one more immense "first" when they play for a 5-A state title Saturday.

Shafter High showed the football team its love at a send-off event Friday morning outside its old gym and auditorium, in which members of the community crowded around and greeted the players as they got on the bus, headed toward Orland nearly 370 miles north. The team stayed overnight Friday ahead of its matchup with the Trojans.

