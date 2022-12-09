Shafter High celebrates football team as athletes head off to state title game

Already section champions for the first time since 1955 and regional champions for the first time ever, the Shafter Generals have a chance to accomplish one more immense "first" when they play for a 5-A state title Saturday.
Shafter High showed the football team its love at a send-off event Friday morning outside its old gym and auditorium, in which members of the community crowded around and greeted the players as they got on the bus, headed toward Orland nearly 370 miles north. The team stayed overnight Friday ahead of its matchup with the Trojans.
The Generals won each of their last four playoff games on the road, but this is by far their longest trip. Head coach Jerald Pierucci told The Californian Wednesday that he believes his players' youth prevents them from being intimidated in high-pressure situations: "They just don’t know. They don’t know, and it’s a blessing and a curse in a lot of ways.” He added that for older teams that better understand the gravity of a situation, "reality may skew them in a way when it comes to how they perform."
The biggest moment for these players, and for Shafter football's recent history, comes at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
Up in Division 1-A, Liberty is also looking for its first state title against Pittsburg, a team it beat 35-7 last year in the Northern California regionals.
While the school held a pair of rallies Friday that weren't football-specific, the athletics office said earlier in the week that it wasn't holding an analogous team send-off ceremony to Shafter's, or what Liberty had last year.
That's because the Patriots chose to head down to Mission Viejo on Saturday, rather than staying over the previous night as they had before last year's loss to Gardena-Serra.
Their game is at 4 p.m. at Saddleback College.
