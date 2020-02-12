The Southeast Yosemite League went 4-0 on its first day of Central Section boys soccer playoff action, and is now assured of having at least one team in the Division 3 semifinals.
Top-seeded Foothill, the SEYL champion, defeated Fresno-Washington Union 2-1 on Tuesday, and will now play No. 9 Fresno-roosevelt in Thursday’s D-3 quarterfinals. The Trojans are the home team, but since their field is being renovated, they will play at a to-be-determined alternate site in Bakersfield.
No. 2 Highland beat No. 15 Morro Bay 5-0, and will host No. 7 Tulare-Mission Oak on Thursday.
No. 13 East upset No. 4 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 5-3, and will now square off against No. 5 Mira Monte. The Lions defeated No. 12 Independence, 2-0.
The South Sequoia League also has four teams alive, No. 3 Shafter, No. 4 Chavez and No. 8 Arvin in Division 4, and Kennedy in D-6. The Generals and Thunderbirds both had first-round byes. The Titans defeated No. 13 Hanford 6-0, and Arvin beat No. 9 Kerman 3-1. The Bears will now play at No. 1 Garces at 6 p.m. Thursday.
