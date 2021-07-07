Several area track and field stars named to all-state teams

Several area high school athletes have done their part to put the field in track and field this season.
Ten local stars, including eight that compete in field events, were named to milesplit.com’s all-California senior track and field teams.
Garces thrower Zach Buckey, who is attending Stanford on a football scholarship, was named to the first team for seniors after posting a personal-best 190-0 in the discus to win the Central Section South Area title in his final high school meet. The throw was the top in the Central Section and third best in the state this season. It ranks 13th among prep throwers in the United States.
Luis-Ramon Torres from Stockdale and West High’s Deon Brown received honorable mention honors for their class. Torres posted victories in the 110 and 300 hurdles at the section meet, while Brown won the triple jump at the South Area championships and was fourth in the section meet.
Two Liberty throwers, Faith Bender and Bella Rigby, were named to the first-team girls senior squad.
Bender, an Arizona State commit, returned from a back injury to post the best discus throw in the country (173-9) at the California State Championships at Arcadia High on June 26, and then followed that up by winning the event (168-4) at the Outdoor Nationals presented by Nike at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday.
Rigby, who will attend Cal Poly next season, wasn’t far behind, finishing as runner-up to Bender at the state (160-1) and national (163-2.25) meets.
Field athletes were also represented on the website’s underclassmen all-state teams.
Shafter’s Nick Godbehere was named to the first-team all-junior team. He was undefeated in the shot put this season, winning all 11 meets, including the West Coast Relays with a personal-best 61-0. He also posted victories at the area and section meets.
Liberty’s Andrew Trottier was named to the second team after finishing third in the shot put (55-4.5) and discus (168-9) at the section meet with personal-record throws.
Frontier’s John Appleton and Grant Buckey from Liberty were named honorable mention on the sophomore boys team. Appleton had a PR to win the long jump at the area championships (22-2), while Buckey’s best mark in the discus (167-8) earned him seventh place at the Arcadia Invitational in May.
Liberty’s Bella Turner was named to the all-freshman team after winning the 300 hurdles at area (45.64) and placing fourth at the section meet (45.93). Her two sub-46 times are the best in her class this season.