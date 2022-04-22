Several area standouts make college choices

For most, it’s years in the making. An opportunity to continue playing a sport they love while continuing their education at the four-year level.
Several of Kern County’s finest student-athletes have made it official and are planning to do just that, committing to play at colleges in a variety of sports.
Here’s a look at some of the latest signees and where they will be taking their talents when classes start in the fall:
Baseball
Austin Charles, Stockdale, UC Santa Barbara: Senior shortstop is batting .506 with an area-best eight home runs and 38 RBIs this season. On the mound, he is 2-0 with a 0.91 ERA and two saves as one of the Mustangs top relievers. Playing for the Gauchos affords Charles an opportunity to play in front of his hometown fans each year when the team travels to Cal State Bakersfield as a member of the Big West.
Adam Enyart, Stockdale, St. Mary’s: Senior outfielder and pitcher is hitting .392 with three home runs and 36 RBIs, and is 2-1 with a 4.12 ERA on the mound. At his future destination in the Bay-area town of Moraga, he will play in the West Coast Conference and the same school that former Centennial and reigning National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes played at.
Holden Garcia, Stockdale, Cal Poly: Right-hander is 2-0 with a 0.85 ERA, compiling 34 strikeouts in 24.2 innings. The current Mustang will join the San Luis Obispo Mustangs and 2019 Stockdale graduate, Kaden Sheedy, who is a member of the Cal Poly pitching staff. And, playing in the Big West, Garcia is assured of playing in his hometown a few times a year when the team plays at conference-foe Cal State Bakersfield.
Everrett Renfro, Stockdale, Tarleton State: Senior is batting .364 for the Mustangs and will be playing in the Western Athletic Conference where the Texans are in their second season as a NCAA Division I school.
Basketball
Kyler Burris-Garofalo, Stockdale, Arizona Christian: Honorable mention all-SWYL guard is headed to play for the Firestorm, an NAIA college located in Glendale, Ariz., that plays in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
Erick Chaney, Bakersfield Christian, Lewis-Clark State: First-team All-South Yosemite League guard will take his long-range shooting prowess to Lewiston, Idaho, and one of the top NAIA programs in the country. The Warriors lost in the NAIA title game in 2021.
Mia Ferguson, Highland, Bethany College: First-team All-SEYL performer averaged 13.9 points and 10.9 rebounds to help the Scots capture their first Central Section girls basketball title in school history. She will now take her talents to Bethany, W. Va., home of the Bisons, a NCAA Division III college.
Khari Grimes, Stockdale, William Jessup: Dominating inside force was a first-team all-SWYL center who averaged 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Her next stop is located in Rocklin, an NAIA school where she can play against GSAC foe Arizona Chriatian and former teammate Kyler Burris-Garofalo next year.
Zach Hiebert, Bakersfield Christian, Tabor College: First-team all-SYL guard is headed east to Hillsboro, Kans., where he’ll join the Bluejays, an NAIA college that plays in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Jackson Tucker, Bakersfield Christian, Concordia Irvine: The Co-player of the year in the SYL, committed to play his college ball a few hours to the south. He averaged 19.8 points per game in helping the Eagles win a third straight Central Section title and the school’s first in Division I. Concordia, which competes in NCAA Division II, is also nicknamed the Eagles and plays in the Pacific West Conference. Former Tehachapi standout Teagan Thurman, who played the last two seasons at Northwest Nazarene, has committed to also play for Concordia.
Golf
Iris Han, Stockdale, Cal State Bakersfield: Three time Bvarsity All-Area player of the year was a two-time Central Section champion, who finished as runner-up this season and followed with a 73 at the SoCal regionals. She had an area-low 77.29 scoring average in SWYL.
Julia Hernandez, Garces, UC Santa Cruz: Senior Was 11th in scoring average in the SWYL with a 93.71, but tied for sixth at the league final with an 87. Had an 89 at the section championships.
Angelika Stevens, Garces, College of Saint Rose: Averaged a team-low 91.57 to lead the Rams to the SWYL title. She was eighth at the league final and shot an 88 at the section championships.
Soccer
Christian Chase, Garces, Cumberland University: Senior scored 23 goals and had eight assists to help the Rams to a SoCal Regional championship. He is now headed to Lebanon, Tenn., where he will compete for the Phoenix, a NAIA school that competes in the Mid-South Conference.
Softball
Alexia Castro, Highland, Long Island University: Senior has an area-best five home runs and is batting .439 with 23 RBIs for the Scots this season. She will head to New York to compete at the NCAA Division I level next season. The Sharks compete in the Northeast Conference.
Madison Edwards, Highland, College of Staten Island: Senior is 9-0 with a 1.29 ERA for the Scots. She has committed to play next season for the Dolphins, who compete in NCAA Division II.
Chloe Garcia, Highland, Bowdoin College: Senior is batting .550 with 10 RBI for the Scots. She is planning to play for the NCAA Division III Polar Bears in Brunswick, Maine, next year.
Kami Lopez, Garces, Chaminade: Senior is 7-10 with a 3.33 ERA as the Rams’ top pitcher. After this season, she will play for the Silverswords, who compete in the Pac West Conference in NCAA Division II.
Lexi Rolin, Stockdale, Vanguard: Senior is batting .360 with 10 RBIs for the Mustangs, who are in first place in the SWYL this season. She will play next year in Costa Mesa for the Lions, a member of the Golden State Athletic Conference as an NAIA school.
Briana Solis, Highland, University of Saint Mary (Kans.): Last year’s BVarsity All-Area co-player of the year is batting .528 with 11 RBIs and is 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA as a pitcher. She is slated to play next year in Leavenworth, Kans., home of the Spires, who compete as an NAIA school in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Association.
Volleyball
Morgan Cole, Stockdale, Vanguard: The BVarsity All-Area player of the year will continue her athletic career in Costa Mesa, playing for the NAIA Lions. Cole was the SWYL player of the year, leading the Mustangs to their first section championship since 2004 with 563 kills and was second with 363 digs and 50 blocks.
Wrestling
Gracie Lane, Centennial, Gannon University: Senior is headed to Erie, Pa., where she is planning to compete for mat time for the Golden Knights. Lane went 3-2 at the CIF State Championships after finishing as runner-up at the Area II and Masters meets at 189/191 pounds.
Others
Cheerleading: Michaela Harrison, Stockdale, Baylor, cheerleader.
Football: Bryce Kellams, Liberty, Old Dominion: Senior long snapper
Sand volleyball: Grace Townson, Stockdale, TCU