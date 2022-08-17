Seven local football teams open Thursday due to officiating shortage

There may be no institution quite as sacred in American sports as Friday night high school football, with its local heroes, its fierce rivalries, its small-town pride.
Thursday night football, meanwhile, tends to evoke Amazon Prime Video free trials, questionable NFL Color Rush jerseys and maybe the occasional second-tier Atlantic Coast Conference college matchup on ESPN.
And while some high school games inevitably end up moved to Thursday or Saturday for one reason or another, a severe officiating shortage means that at least 31 local varsity football matchups will take place on Thursday this season, per Brian Landis of the Kern County Officials Association.
The shortage is a longstanding nationwide issue, one that has been largely attributed to misbehavior from parents, fans and players, that now manifests itself in Kern County.
The upshot of this is that football season begins not Friday but Thursday with four local games, and there will be at least one Thursday contest each week throughout the season.
The Week 1 Thursday slate features an eclectic mix of teams, from Arvin in its first game under head coach Robert Riley to Highland commencing its preparation for the new South Yosemite Valley League. All four matchups will begin at 8:30 p.m., after both the Kern High School District and McFarland Unified School District delayed game times due to excessive heat.
Avenal at McFarland
The lone Thursday game featuring an out-of-town team this week pits Manny Munoz’s Cougars against the Buccaneers from up in Kings County. McFarland lost at Avenal 18-0 to open last season but will hope to get things off to a better start this fall. That was Avenal’s one win last year; the Buccaneers played just five games.
Tito Zepeda returns for McFarland after averaging an impressive 12 tackles per game from his linebacker spot last year. Eight starters are back in total for Munoz’s team as the Cougars hope to build momentum entering a tough South Sequoia League slate.
Chavez at Arvin
These two are no longer SSL rivals, as the Bears will compete in the fledgling South Yosemite Horizon League this season, but the familiar matchup remains on the schedule for Week 1. Longtime Arvin assistant Robert Riley moves into the head coaching role as former coach Edgar Mares takes over as athletic director. The Bears have no returning All-Area players from last year but will feature an offensive line anchored by Andres Alcaraz and Angel Velasquez, along with skill-position stalwarts in quarterback Omar Pardo and running backs Joaquin Currichi and Jonathan Moreno.
On the other sideline will be seventh-year Chavez coach Jesse Ortega. Perhaps the Titans’ top returnee is defensive lineman Andres Rodriguez, who was a BVarsity All-Area first-team selection as a junior. It was the offense, though, that keyed the Titans’ win over Arvin last year as they cruised to a 56-20 victory in October.
North at Frontier
These schools are separated by just a 15-minute trip on Snow Road but haven’t played since 2009, when Frontier won 40-0. That was long before the era of current North coach Richie Bolin, who is 10-10 through two-plus seasons at the helm. The Stars won’t have the benefit of three-star running back recruit Mar’Kai Shaw, who moved to Adelanto, but quarterback Carson Bennett returns along with three-phase contributor Evan Siffing, and returning All-Area lineman David Chaves will make space for them both.
Frontier is ranked No. 16 in the section by MaxPreps (fourth in the area) and will provide top competition for the Stars as North prepares to enter the South Yosemite Mountain League. The Titans lost quarterback Vincent Igoa and running back Daniel Overton but return three senior wide receivers, including John Appleton, who is also one of the area’s top defensive backs. North is just the first foe in a challenging non-league slate for the Titans that also includes Bakersfield High, Fresno-Bullard, Hanford, Independence and Ridgeview.
Stockdale at Highland
Stockdale will face an uphill climb in the South Yosemite River League this season, with none of their BVarsity All-Area selections back from the 2021-22 season. However, the new-look team will still field 10 top returning seniors, including quarterback Isaak Herrera and running back AJ Pena.
Highland should be one of the most interesting stories to follow this year. Dethroned by Foothill in the Southeast Yosemite League last season (following a 42-35 loss that was one of the season’s most scintillating games), the Scots now join the South Yosemite Valley League, a mashup of past conferences that features BHS, Bakersfield Christian, Independence and Ridgeview. This northeast-southwest matchup against Stockdale will provide the first look this year at senior quarterback Jojo Mata, who cleared 1,000 yards in both rushing and passing last season with 25 total touchdowns, and his top target Manny Veleta.
That’s all for this Thursday, the first of five this season that includes four games. Next week currently features just one: East at Golden Valley.