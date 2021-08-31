Setpiece struggles doom BC men's soccer in 4-0 loss to Fullerton

Two seasons ago, the Fullerton College Hornets men’s soccer team needed double overtime to dispatch the Bakersfield College Renegades in the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs, advancing on a goal from center back Arnold Gomez.
This time, Fullerton ensured there would be no such drama.
In a ten-minute offensive explosion at the end of the first half, the Hornets got goals from Diego Anaya, Gomez himself and Rogelio Silva. Then, after the Renegades’ offense finally built some momentum in the last few minutes before stoppage time, Jose Luis Ruelas Jr. tacked on a fourth goal. The 4-0 defeat spoiled the Renegades’ home opener, and their first game with fans back on the field since Nov. 12, 2019.
“They put a lot of pressure on us, but I think that we just didn’t do a good job defending the second-ball chances,” BC coach Vayron Martinez said. “Every goal was a second-ball chance.”
The young Renegades team, which has every player listed as a freshman, struggled to defend corner kicks in particular, which yielded Gomez and Ruelas’s goals.
“We just need to make sure our setpieces stay focused,” defender Chance Shearer said.
Despite Fullerton’s (2-0) dominant margin, the run of play was pretty even for the first third of the game. BC (0-1-1) had the first goal-scoring opportunity in the third minute, when Anthony Miron dispossessed Gomez in Hornets territory but couldn’t quite work a cross back across his body. Then the Renegades tested Andres Ramirez with a short-range header off an incisive corner kick by Ricky Nino.
The Hornets spent much of the first half trying to play through Tanner Coombs on the left wing but instead found their first goal in the 35th minute from short range on the right side. Forward Joseph Espinoza headed a wobbly cross goalwards but hit the crossbar. However, Anaya, who had recently entered as a substitute, lined up a bicycle kick that flew past goalkeeper Adrian Sandoval into the net.
Anaya came face-to-face with Sandoval four minutes later on a breakaway but the ball deflected harmlessly out of bounds. However, Gomez scored from a header on the ensuing corner kick to make it 2-0.
The Renegades almost escaped the first half without further damage. But the defense couldn’t manage a clearance on a Cesar Zamora free kick. The ball squirted out to the side and Silva fired one low and to the goalkeeper’s left to widen the margin to three goals.
“We feel like we always have the right game plan, and it all goes down to execution,” Fullerton coach Greg Aviles said. “You train hard, and you work the schematics, listen to the coaching, you’re going to be successful.”
The Renegades’ defense was firmer in the second half, even as the Hornets kept pushing for more. In the 59th minute, Sandoval made an acrobatic save on a high-arcing shot headed for the top left corner of the goal, but landed hard on the turf and exited with an injury. Fullerton controlled the ball for most of the half as the Renegades struggled to maintain possession in the offensive zone.
BC did earn a pair of chances in the 88th and 89th minutes. Miron picked out Jose Medina at the far post with a well-placed cross, but Andres Ramirez, who was rarely tested throughout the game, denied Medina’s header from point-blank range. Then Medina got a chance at a long free kick that had a chance to bounce past Ramirez, but the keeper pushed it wide. A few minutes later, it all came crashing down for the Renegades, as Ruelas scored for Fullerton off another corner kick.
“You’re pushing, you’re doing everything you can to at least get one — you know, you’re going to give a little bit in the back,” Martinez said.
Fullerton will travel to Mount San Antonio College to face Dallas College Richland at 6 p.m. Friday. BC will host Norco on Friday at 4 p.m.