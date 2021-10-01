SEPT. 30 HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Scores from Thursday night football, volleyball and this week's cross country action

High school football
Thursday’s scores
Shafter 48, McFarland 0
Foothill 34, South 20
High school volleyball
East d. Foothill, 25-3, 25-12, 25-9
EHS (16-6-1, 3-0 SEYL)—Kills: Baameur 20, Cisneros 2, Barrera 2, Martinez 2. Aces: Cisneros 7, Baameur 3, Beltran 2. Blocks: Nunez 3, Baameur 1, Johnson 1, Holmes 1.
Frontier d. Bakersfield, 25-12, 25-23, 25-22
FHS (7-9, 2-2 SWYL)—Kills: Yursik 14, Castillo 7. Blocks: Downing 6. Assists: Thompson 16. Digs: Jones 8, Yursik 6. Aces. Zepeda 4.
Thursday’s scores
Liberty 3, Stockdale 0
Centennial 3, Garces 0
SWYL standings: Liberty 4-0, Centennial 3-1, Stockdale 2-2, Frontier 2-2, Garces 1-3, Bakersfield 0-4.
High school cross country
Wasco Invitational
5K course (Wednesday)
BOYS TEAM: 1. Shafter 39; 2. Delano 61; 3. Wasco 74; 4. Arvin 100; 4. Hanford-Sierra Pacific 100; 6. Wonderful Prep 121.
BOYS INDIVIDUAL (top 10): 1. Kai Alexander, Sierra Pacific, 17:10.4; 2. Miguel Lorenzano, Delano, 17:16.34; 3. Ivan Flores, Avenal, 17:16.87; 4. Angele Casillas, Delano, 17:35. 76; 5. Jesus Salgado, Wasco, 17:51.63; 6. Faustino Jimenez, Shafter, 17:59.21; 7. Cesar Cabral, Shafter, 18:01.57; 8. Atzin Anguiano, Shafter, 18:20.09; 9. Jose Cervantes, Avenal, 18:23.14; 10. Salvador Pelayo, Shafter, 18:30.96.
GIRLS TEAM: 1. Wasco 16; 2. Shafter 45; 3. Tehachapi 67; 4. Kennedy 104.
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL (top 10): 1. Priscilla Raya, Wasco, 20:59.03; 2. Mickayla Mejia, Sierra Pacific, 21:55.18; 3. Ixchel Sanchez, Wasco, 22:07.27; 4. Ruby Macias, Wasco, 22:51.62; 5. Ana Maria Ochoa, Avenal, 22:51.89; 6. Vanessa Lopez, Wasco, 22:52.00; 7. Nicole Chavez, Shafter, 22:58.29; 8. Brianna Moreno, Wasco, 23:05.96; 9. Emily Valdez, Tehachapi, 23:39.15; 10. Jazmin Marquez Garcia, Shafter, 24:09.54.
SEYL meets
At East; 5K course (Wednesday)
GIRLS TEAM: East 22, Mira Monte 33
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL (top 5): 1. Leslie Aquino, East, 22:02.66; 2. Olivia Morales, East, 23:37.80; 3. Briza Sumano, Mira Monte, 24:16.25; 4. Linda Flores, Mira Monte, 24:55.00; 5. Isabela Garcia, East, 25:16.08.
BOYS TEAM: East 21, Mira Monte 34
BOYS INDIVIDUAL (top 5): 1. Nathanael Rodriguez, East, 16:43.69; 2. Aiden Taylor, East, 19:09.66; 3. Erick Torres, Mira Monte, 19:54.03; 4. Angel Galvan, Mira Monte, 20:45.53; 5. Jason Sanders, East, 20:52.41.
At South; 3-miles (Wednesday)
BOYS TEAM: Foothill 19, South 36
BOYS INDIVIDUAL (top 5): Ishmael Nungary, Foothill, 17:25.62; 2. Alberto Guevara, Foothill, 17:52. 62; 3. Francisco Nevarez, Foothill, 18:12.66; 4. Andres Alvarado, South, 18:28.00; 5. Jhonathan Arambula, South, 18:35.84.
GIRLS TEAM: Foothill 15, South 40
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL (top 5): 1. Vanesa Garcia, Foothill, 21:31.89; 2. Kylie Ruiz, Foothill, 22:20.75; 3. Abril Escudero, Foothill, 22:40.81; 4. Estefani Perez, Foothill, 22:42.34; 5. Daisy Espinoza, Foothill, 22:43.27.
At North; 5K (Wednesday)
GIRLS TEAM: Highland 15, North (No score)
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL (top 5): 1. Mia Torrecillas, Highland 17:44.96; 2. Lianna Guerra, Highland, 18:15.90; 3. Jasmine Vasquez, Highland, 20:27.35; 4. Lesslie Mireles, Highland, 21:29.03; 5. Alexa Branson, North, 21:40.26.
BOYS TEAM: North 22, Highland 33
BOYS INDIVIDUAL (top 5): 1. Jose Bravo, North, 17:35.34; 2. Jaxon Sweet, Highland, 17:41.07; 3. Brian Contreras, North, 19:57.85; 4. Michael DeLellis, North, 20:07.69; 5. Josue Ruiz, North, 20:27.70.
Note: The Southwest Yosemite League meet No. 1 competed on Wednesday, but no results have been posted for this event.