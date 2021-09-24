SEPT. 23 HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Liberty, Stockdale atop SWYL volleyball standings after first week of action

With the first week of Southwest Yosemite League volleyball play in the books, defending co-champions Liberty and Stockdale have already taken big steps toward a possible repeat.
The Patriots (13-4, 2-0), who missed two weeks early in the season with health and safety protocols, followed up a sweep of Garces (6-5, 0-2) with a four-set thriller over Centennial (10-6, 1-1) on Thursday night.
Relying on a solid defense led by Paige Sentes, Liberty defeated the Golden Hawks, 25-21, 19-25, 25-17, 25-18.
“The Prescott twins are excellent,” said first-year Patriots coach Morgan Dake. “They were pretty much unstoppable tonight. Defensively we played great … and worked to get them out of system. When our serving was great, we were a lot better. The team had more fight tonight, but we need to work on consistency. Both matches so far have shown that.”
The twins, Nariah and Nya Prescott, combined for 29 kills, with Nya leading the team with 14 digs. Leah Arellannes had 26 assists and Analisa Alexander added four aces.
“Overall the girls did well,” Golden Hawks coach Holly Russell said. “We had moments of great play, and moments of average play. Defensively, we were not on our A game, but that is something that can be easily fixed. We have all the talent we need to beat a team like Liberty. We are definitely looking forward to the second part of league.”
Stockdale (18-8, 1-0) swept Frontier on Tuesday and was scheduled to play Bakersfield High (2-8, 0-1) on Thursday, although no score was reported.
The Titans (5-8, 1-1) rebounded from a tough loss to the Mustangs with a sweep of the Rams on Thursday, 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.
Stevie Yursik and Brooke Shepherd each had a team-high 13 kills, while Natalie Castillo added five blocks for Frontier. Kya Jones had 21 digs and 10 aces, and Monet Panther posted 24 assists.
High school roundup
Volleyball
East d. South, 25-15, 25-11, 25-7
EHS—Kills: Baameur 9, Holmes 4. Barrera, Nunez, Zavala, Beltran 2. Blocks: Zavala 1, Cisneros 1, Johnson 1. Aces: Baameur 4, Cisneros 3, Chavaria 2, Barrera 1. Digs: Chavaria 6, Baameur 3, Johnson 3. Assists: Cisneros 20.
JV, FS: EHS d. SHS 2-0.
Girls tennis
Garces 9, Bakersfield 0
At Garces
SINGLES: Abraham d. Mauldin, 6-0, 6-0; Sala d. Rosales, 6-0, 6-0; Limpias d. Hauestock, 6-0, 6-0; Antongiovanni d. Roy, 6-0, 6-2; O. Tobias d. Jones, 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES: Cinquimani-Antongiovanni d. Mauldin-Hauestock, 8-6; Jamieson-M. Tobias d. Roy-Pankey, 8-3; Kirkorian-Curtuchage d. Stewart-Vasquez, 8-3
W-L: GHS 12-3, 3-0 SWYL.
Stockdale 7, Centennial 2
SINGLES: Tun, C, d. Li, 1-6, 7-5 (12-10); Behl, S, d. Pfister, 6-1, 6-0; Harshini Ravi, S, d. Lock, 6-0, 6-2; Neptune, S, d. Dibble, 6-2, 6-1; Aziz, S, d. Stokley, 6-1, 6-2; Srivastava, S, d. Francisco, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Dibble-Stokley, C. d. Behl-Aziz, 8-6; Harshini Ravi-Srivastava, S, d. Francisco-Dhaliwal, 8-3; Harshita Ravi-Ghadia, S, d. Rojas-Ochoa, 8-0.
W-L: SHS 3-8, 3-0 SWYL; CHS 0-10, 0-3.
Bakersfield Christian 9, Ridgeview 0
SINGLES: Hiebert d. Padilla, 6-0, 6-0; Kratt d. Sullivan, 6-0, 6-0; Carrieri d. Bursett, 6-2, 6-0; Benshoof d. Athwal, 6-0, 6-4; Anderholt d. S.Kaur, 6-2, 6-1; Andreesen d. N.Kaur, 6-1, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Kratt-Roche d. Padilla-Athwal, 8-2; Bloemhof-Daniel d. Sullivan-Bursett, 8-6; Abumeri-Greenlee d. R.Kaur-Sharma, 8-5.
W-L: BCHS 10-3, 4-0 SYL; RHS 9-3, 3-1.