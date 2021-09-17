Sept. 16 high school roundup

High school football
Thursday’s scores
Foothill 33, Rosamond 0
North 41, Arvin 21
Girls tennis
Garces 9, Liberty 0
At Garces
SINGLES: Abraham, G, d. Kiana Lua, 6-0, 6-1; Sala, G, d. Pavletich, 6-0, 6-0; Limpias, G, d. Dominguez, 6-0, 6-0; Crider, G, d. Kailani Lua, 6-0, 7-5; Antongiovanni, G, d. Cruz, in def.; O. Tobias, G, d. Cook, 6-1, 2-6 (10-8)
DOUBLES: Limpias-Sala, G, d. Kiana Lua-Pavletich, 8-0; Abraham-M. Tobias, G, d. Young-Voisin, 8-1; Eddy-Jamieson, G, d. Stanley-Lusk, 8-3.
W-L: GHS 10-2, 1-0 SWYL.
Bakersfield Christian 9, West 0
SINGLES: Hiebert d. Villasenor-Serrano 8-0; Carrieri d. Bowman 8-1; Benshoof d. Garcia 8-1; Andreesen d. Serrano 8-0; Daniel d. Martinez 8-0; Bloemhof d. Castanada 8-0.
DOUBLES: Kratt-Roche d. Villasenor-Serrano-Bowman 8-0; Bloemhof-Abumeri d. Gonzalez-Mota 8-0; Andreesen-Greenlee d. Gomez-Gomez 8-0.
W-L: BCHS 8-3, 2-0 SYL.
Volleyball
Centennial d. Porterville-Monache 25-14, 25-19, 25-12
CHS (4-4)—Kills: Ny.Prescott 8, Alexander 8, Na.Prescott 6, Martinez 6. Blocks: Lin 3, Ny.Prescott 2, Alexander 2, Na.Prescott 2. Aces: Arellanes 3, Ny.Prescott 2, Na.Prescott 2, Alexander 2, Anderson 2.
MHS (6-2)—Kills: Czaja 5, Quinones 2, Hunter 2, Alvarico 2, Shimer 2. Aces: Czaja 3.
Girls golf
South Sequoia League mini-tournament No. 2
At Delano GC; 9-hole scores
WASCO (270): Valdez 52, Salazar 53, Guzman 54, Lopez 55, Martinez 56.
TAFT (287): Price 49, Burell 55, Gonzalez 57, Dodson 61, Gaylord 65.
ARVIN (307): M.Vasquez 53, J.Vasquez 54, Jimenez 61, Marquez 69, Gallardo 70.
SHAFTER (312): Martinez 55, Garcia 61, Gonzales 62, Raya 65, Castrejon 69.
McFARLAND (336): Garza 61, Rendon 67, Reyes 68, Garcia 70, Castro 70.
KENNEDY (N/A): Hurtado 64, Quinones 64, Rodriguez 73, Delgado 73.
CHAVEZ (N/A): Mata 73.
Standings: 1. Wasco 36; 2. Taft 28; 3. Shafter 24; 4. McFarland, Arvin 14; 6. Chavez 2; 7. Kennedy 0.