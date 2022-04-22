 Skip to main content
Section boys tennis team playoff seedings unveiled

The Central Section boys team tennis playoffs are set to start next week, and four area teams will host first-round matches when action opens on Monday.

Centennial earned the No. 4 seed in Division II and will play No. 13 Visalia-El Diamante at home. No. 5 Bakersfield Christian hosts No. 11 Templeton in Division III, with No. 5 Highland and No. 6 Independence earning home matches in D-IV.

The Scots play No. 12 Golden Valley, while the Falcons will meet No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph.

All the matches are scheduled to start at 4 p.m., although some changes may be made to the schedule if both teams agree.

Liberty is the No. 4 seed in Division I, an 8-team bracket, and will host No. 5 Arroyo Grande on Wednesday. Top-seeded West will play No. 8 Woodlake at home on Wednesday, as well.

Stockdale, Garces, Bakersfield High, East, Ridgeview, Chavez, Arvin and Taft will also be in action next week.

Here’s a look at all the brackets:

Division I

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Sanger at No. 1 Clovis East

No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Liberty

No. 6 Stockdale at No. 3 Clovis North

No. 7 Clovis West at No. 2 San Luis Obispo

Division II

First round, Monday, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Clovis Buchanan, bye

No. 9 Garces at No. 8 Tulare Western

No. 12 Visalia-Redwood at No. 5 Clovis

No. 13 Visalia-El Diamante at No. 4 Centennial

No. 14 Reedley-Immanuel at No. 3 Fresno-Bullard

No. 11 Fresno-Central at No. 6 Visalia-Central Valley Christian

No. 10 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial at No. 7 Paso Robles

No. 2 Bakersfield, bye

Division III

First round, Monday, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Tulare Union, bye

No. 9 Hanford West at No. 8 Madera

No. 12 East at No. 5 Lemoore

No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Dinuba

No. 14 Visalia-Mt. Whitney at No. 3 Atascadero

No. 11 Templeton at No. 6 Bakersfield Christian

No. 10 Oakhurst-Yosemite at No. 7 Reedley

No. 15 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 2 Hanford-Sierra Pacific

Division IV

First round, Monday, 4 p.m.

No. 1 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep, bye

No. 9 Orcutt at No. 8 Kerman

No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Highland

No. 13 Chavez at No. 4 Tulare-Mission Oak

No. 14 Arvin at No. 3 Kingsburg

No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph at No. 6 Independence

No. 10 Chowchilla at No. 7 Fresno-Sunnyside

No. 15 Taft at No. 12 Selma

Division V

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Woodlake at No. 1 West

No. 5 Orange Cove at No. 4 Firebaugh

No. 6 Lindsay at No. 3 Riverdale

No. 7 Fresno Christian 7 at No. 2 Ores

