Section boys tennis team playoff seedings unveiled

The Central Section boys team tennis playoffs are set to start next week, and four area teams will host first-round matches when action opens on Monday.
Centennial earned the No. 4 seed in Division II and will play No. 13 Visalia-El Diamante at home. No. 5 Bakersfield Christian hosts No. 11 Templeton in Division III, with No. 5 Highland and No. 6 Independence earning home matches in D-IV.
The Scots play No. 12 Golden Valley, while the Falcons will meet No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph.
All the matches are scheduled to start at 4 p.m., although some changes may be made to the schedule if both teams agree.
Liberty is the No. 4 seed in Division I, an 8-team bracket, and will host No. 5 Arroyo Grande on Wednesday. Top-seeded West will play No. 8 Woodlake at home on Wednesday, as well.
Stockdale, Garces, Bakersfield High, East, Ridgeview, Chavez, Arvin and Taft will also be in action next week.
Here’s a look at all the brackets:
Division I
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Sanger at No. 1 Clovis East
No. 5 Arroyo Grande at No. 4 Liberty
No. 6 Stockdale at No. 3 Clovis North
No. 7 Clovis West at No. 2 San Luis Obispo
Division II
First round, Monday, 4 p.m.
No. 1 Clovis Buchanan, bye
No. 9 Garces at No. 8 Tulare Western
No. 12 Visalia-Redwood at No. 5 Clovis
No. 13 Visalia-El Diamante at No. 4 Centennial
No. 14 Reedley-Immanuel at No. 3 Fresno-Bullard
No. 11 Fresno-Central at No. 6 Visalia-Central Valley Christian
No. 10 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial at No. 7 Paso Robles
No. 2 Bakersfield, bye
Division III
First round, Monday, 4 p.m.
No. 1 Tulare Union, bye
No. 9 Hanford West at No. 8 Madera
No. 12 East at No. 5 Lemoore
No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Dinuba
No. 14 Visalia-Mt. Whitney at No. 3 Atascadero
No. 11 Templeton at No. 6 Bakersfield Christian
No. 10 Oakhurst-Yosemite at No. 7 Reedley
No. 15 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 2 Hanford-Sierra Pacific
Division IV
First round, Monday, 4 p.m.
No. 1 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep, bye
No. 9 Orcutt at No. 8 Kerman
No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Highland
No. 13 Chavez at No. 4 Tulare-Mission Oak
No. 14 Arvin at No. 3 Kingsburg
No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph at No. 6 Independence
No. 10 Chowchilla at No. 7 Fresno-Sunnyside
No. 15 Taft at No. 12 Selma
Division V
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 4 p.m.
No. 8 Woodlake at No. 1 West
No. 5 Orange Cove at No. 4 Firebaugh
No. 6 Lindsay at No. 3 Riverdale
No. 7 Fresno Christian 7 at No. 2 Ores