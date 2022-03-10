Second-half slide dooms CSUB in 72-61 loss to Long Beach State

HENDERSON, Nev. — It takes a lot more than one job well done on defense to shut down the No. 1 team in the conference.
That's what the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team learned Thursday afternoon when it ran into a buzzsaw against top-seed Long Beach State. Despite holding the Beach's primary scoring option, Big West Conference Player of the Year Colin Slater, to five points, the Roadrunners gave up 25 to fellow all-conference first-teamer Joel Murray.
Making matters worse, the typically composed Roadrunners committed an uncharacteristic 21 turnovers against the Beach's press, their second-highest total of the season.
"Some of those were forced, some of those were unforced," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said, "and I thought that was the difference in the game."
The Roadrunners led 40-39 early in the second half, but offensive sloppiness led to defensive struggles as CSUB wore down over an 18-4 Beach run. That pushed Long Beach State's lead to double digits, where it would remain for most of the half, as the Beach won 72-61 to advance in the tournament.
"If you play in a half-court game against Bakersfield," Beach coach Dan Monson said, "you're in for a long day. They're well-coached, they've got a defensive identity, rebounding identity, and we were able to turn them over a little bit.
"The press (has) been good for us all year — it just kind of wears on people."
Justin McCall gave a valiant performance for CSUB in his final game, leading the Roadrunners with 19 points as he dueled former Ridgeview High teammate Jordan Roberts, who posted 16 from his forward position.
"Whenever I get to play against him," McCall said, "it's just like when we was playing at the park, talking mess to each other."
Murray and Roberts were joined in double figures for the Beach by Jadon Jones, who had 14. For the Roadrunners, Cameron Smith equaled that total and added six rebounds and three steals.
Early on, the Roadrunners traded baskets with the Beach, despite starting an atypical lineup that included Ivan Reynolds and Jack Schoemann. That’s because McCall found success mixing in pull-up jumpers with drives to the hoop for six early points. However, Roberts converted a pair of 3-pointers, earning space from Shawn Stith to give the Beach the lead.
The Roadrunners hurriedly switched through lineups looking for a winning combination and found one when Justin Edler-Davis, Kaleb Higgins and Grehlon Easter whipped the ball around the horn to Travis Henson for an open 3-pointer in the corner, then Henson nailed a jumper on the next position to give CSUB the lead back at 16-15.
The Roadrunners held a narrow lead for a while, boosted by a nice sequence from Smith in which he converted a putback, picked Aboubacar Traore’s pocket and then sank a pull-up at the other end.
But Traore helped the Beach retake the lead when he converted a three-point play after Edler-Davis was called for a blocking foul, and made it 26-25. That fueled a 12-2 run featuring seven highlight-reel points from Murray, including in a quick 3-pointer in transition. The Roadrunners converted one field goal in a span of over five minutes, but McCall got hot again right before the half and helped cut the deficit to 34-31 at the break, leading all scorers with 12 points.
After the half, CSUB briefly went ahead when Reynolds finished a drive through a foul at the end of the shot clock, then Edler-Davis tapped in his missed free throw to give the Roadrunners a one-point lead.
That’s when it all came apart. The Roadrunners missed a string of shots and committed three turnovers as the Beach embarked on their decisive run, highlighted by a corner 3-pointer in transition by Jones and a spinning layup from Slater that built the margin to double digits for the first time.
Murray started to exert his will on the defense in the game's final minutes, with seven points to help push the lead out of reach at 65-50. CSUB put up a few late baskets against Beach reserves, and the final score became 72-61.
The result, the final in the careers of Grehlon Easter, Edler-Davis, McCall and Stith, dropped the Roadrunners to 8-19 on the year.
"We've gotta be better," Barnes said. "There's more expected from our program, from me, from the commitment that they've made to our program ... We'll be back and we'll be stronger and we'll be different."
Long Beach State advances to the tournament's semifinals Friday.