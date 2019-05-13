The air conditioners at Rabobank Arena can be turned up, the ice chillers can be turned off.
There will be no more hockey there until next fall.
The Bakersfield Condors had their AHL Calder Cup Playoffs come to a close on Monday night in San Diego, falling 6-2 to the Gulls in the Pacific Division Finals.
The Gulls, who won the series 4 games to 2, now head to Chicago for the Western Conference Final while the Condors will be heading toward exit interviews and an earlier-than-wanted summer vacation.
Turnovers and less-than-stellar goaltending doomed the Condors on Monday night.
Rookie Stuart Skinner, who was stellar in Bakersfield’s series-extending 2-1 double-overtime win at Rabobank Arena on Saturday night (45 saves) got his second straight start. It was a short one as he was gone after 17 minutes and 33 seconds second of play, having yielded three goals on just eight shots.
The tone was set just 46 seconds into the game when Chase De Leo skated down the left side and beat Skinner, who was slow getting down, under the right pad.
The Condors answered back at 5:14 when Brad Malone corralled the puck in front of the San Diego net and beat Jeff Glass for a power-play goal to tie the game.
But the Condors failed to get the puck out of their zone midway through the period and that led to Kalle Kossila skating unmolested low into right circle where he beat Skinner at the 10-minute mark.
Kossila then beat Skinner from a bad angle below the left circle for a power-play goal which ended Skinner’s night.
Shane Starrett, who had been pulled for Skinner in both games in San Diego last weekend, came in for Skinner.
The Condors killed back-to-back San Diego power plays, including 39 seconds of a two-man advantage, early in the second before Evan Bouchard made it a one-goal game when his wrister from the point sailed past Glass at 4:29.
But the Gulls put the Condors away with a pair of goals in just over four minutes.
San Diego went up 4-2 at 9:34 when Max Comtois scored after the Condors turned the puck over just outside their own blueline. A lost battle in the boards behind the net led to a goal by San Carrick at 13:41.
The Gulls added an empty-net goal with 1:59 left.
