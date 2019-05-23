For eight innings, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team went to-to-toe with Sacramento State in an attempt to keep its season alive.
The wheels came off in the top of the ninth on Thursday as Sacramento State (34-23) scored five runs en route to a 7-3 victory in Mesa, Ariz. to eliminate the Roadrunners from the Western Athletic Conference Baseball Tournament.
The game was tied 2-2 when the Hornets struck with one on and two out. Noah Cordova issued an intentional walk which was followed by a hit batter to load the bases. A wild pitch scored a run and led to Roman Angelo coming in for Cordova. Angelo then gave up a three-run homer followed by a solo homer and the Runners were down 7-2.
CSUB (24-35), which scored a run in the bottom of the first and third innings, got another in the ninth for the final margin.
Darius Vines pitched the first six innings for the Runners, scattering seven hits and striking out six.
Senior Ryan Koch went 3-for-4 with an RBI to end his career. Eric Charles had a pair of hits.
