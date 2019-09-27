Scores from teams in and around Bakersfield:
Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon at Granada Hills 31, Bakersfield 10
Tulare Union 18, Bakersfield Christian 0
Morro Bay 27, Mira Monte 14
Chavez 42, McFarland 21
Kennedy 40, Arvin 6
Shafter 48, Taft 15
Garces 35, Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 0
Wasco 35, Delano 7
West 29, South 14
