Bakersfield High School's Ian Jernagin finds daylight against Garces' defense at Garces High School.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

A look at local high school football scores in and around Kern County:

Bakersfield 32, Garces 14

Stockdale 12, Centennial 7

Liberty 42, Frontier 0

Independence 21, Golden Valley 6

Ridgeview 14, West 0

Bakersfield Christian 64, Tehachapi 0

Foothill 23, North 14

Highland 56, Mira Monte 7

East 28, South 7

Shafter 43, Arvin 22

Chavez 25, Wasco 14

California City 34, Boron 27

Bishop 40, Kern Valley 0

