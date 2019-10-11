A look at local high school football scores in and around Kern County:
Bakersfield 32, Garces 14
Stockdale 12, Centennial 7
Liberty 42, Frontier 0
Independence 21, Golden Valley 6
Ridgeview 14, West 0
Bakersfield Christian 64, Tehachapi 0
Foothill 23, North 14
Highland 56, Mira Monte 7
East 28, South 7
Shafter 43, Arvin 22
Chavez 25, Wasco 14
California City 34, Boron 27
Bishop 40, Kern Valley 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.