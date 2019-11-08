bhsfball11

Local scores from the first round of the Central Section Football Championships Friday:

Division I

No. 8 Ridgeview 40, No. 9 Tulare Union 21

No. 7 Bakersfield 34, No. 10 Clovis East 15

Next week: Ridgeview at No. 1 Fresno-Central; No. 11 Clovis West at No. 3 Liberty; Bakersfield at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan.

Division II

No. 9 Garces 37, No. 8 Frontier 7

No. 10 Stockdale 34, No. 7 Righetti 24

Next week: Garces at No. 1 Hanford; Stockdale at No. 2 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial

Division III

No. 8 Visalia-Central Valley Christian 43, No. 9 South 20

No. 7 Lemoore 28, No. 10 West 20

Next week: No. 5 Visalia-Golden West at No. 4 Highland; No. 7 Lemoore at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian.

Division IV

No. 8 North 28, No. 9 Kerman 21

No. 5 Chavez 28, No. 12 Morro Bay 7

No. 6 Kennedy 40, No. 11 Santa Maria 22

No. 10 Wasco 14, No. 7 East 13

Next week: Wasco at No. 2 Selma; Kennedy at No. 3 Templeton; Chavez at No. 4 Porterville; North at No. 1 Washington Union.

Division V

No. 12 Arvin 41, No. 5 Shafter 30

No. 4 Strathmore 28, No. 13 Taft 20

Next week: Arvin at No. 4 Strathmore

Division VI

No. 1 Bishop Union 13, No. 16 Boron 0

No. 8 Foothill 27, No. 9 Minarets 20

No. 6 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep 49, No. 11 Mira Monte 21

No. 7 Hanford-Sierra Pacific 40, No. 10 Kern Valley 27

No. 2 California City 20, No. 15 McFarland 7

Next week: Foothill at No. 1 Bishop; No. 7 Hanford-Sierra Pacific at California City

8-man

No. 1 Mojave 56, No. 4 Lone Pine 12

Next week: No. 2 Riverdale Christian at Mojave

