Saturday's BC football, women's soccer games canceled

The Bakersfield College Renegades football and women's soccer teams will have to wait a little longer to return to the field.
BC's football team, which is still looking to play its first official game since Nov. 16, 2019, had a road game against the LA Pierce Brahmas scheduled, but it was canceled late Friday night. LA Pierce athletic director Susan Armenta said that the school was not able to clear enough eligible players to field a full team on Saturday. She added that their staffing for certifying eligibility was reduced as a result of the pandemic.
BC athletic director Reggie Bolton said the eligibility error will result in a forfeit by the Brahmas. The teams do still plan to scrimmage in Los Angeles Saturday night, which Bolton said was borne of a desire to "just give the kids something."
"We can't give them another heartbreak" of missing out on a game completely, he said. BC's official football opener will now take place Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium against El Camino College.
The women's soccer team, which has recorded one win and one tie so far this season after missing 2020, was slated to host the Coyotes of Cerro Coso Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday. However, Cerro Coso had to postpone due to COVID-19 protocols, Coyotes coach Stephen Jenkins said.
The soccer game will not be counted as a forfeit, but will instead be rescheduled for later in the season. Bolton said the coaches have agreed on a date which the athletic directors will certify next week. For now, the Renegades will host Cuesta College on Friday at 4 p.m.