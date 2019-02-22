When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tucson Arena
Radio: 970 AM
Condors record: 31-15-2-1
Roadrunners record: 25-17-4-2
Series: The Condors are 2-2-1-0
Notes: The Condors can continue to rewrite the American Hockey League books as they seek their 16th straight win. A win would match winning streak of the 1984-85 Baltimore Skipjacks. From Condors announcer Ryan Holt “Nobody on the roster was even alive back then.” ... Some fun facts about the streak: The Condors have trailed for just 49 minutes and four seconds. They have led 555:52 and been tied 309:44; They were in fifth place in the Pacific and 11 points out of first before the streak started and are now in first three points up; The Condors have outscored opponents 69-31 during the streak … The hottest line during the streak has been broken up with the promotion of Josh Currie (14g, 6 assists in the 15 games) to the Edmonton Oilers. His now former linemates, Tyler Benson and Cooper Marody, are both riding six-game point streaks. Benson has nine points (3g, 6a) while Marody has seven (3g, 4a). Look for Kailer Yamamoto to slide into Currie’s old slot ... Forward Joe Gambardella (38 points), who missed the last two games due to injury, should be back in the lineup … Veteran defenseman Brandon Manning, who was assigned to the Condors by Edmonton after clearing waivers, will wear No. 26.
