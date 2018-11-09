Where: Des Moines
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Radio: 970 AM
Condors record: 6-4-0-0
Wild record: 8-3-1-0
Series: Bakersfield is 1-0-0
Notes: The Condors have won three straight, all by a lone goal … Bakersfield has scored a power play goal in seven straight … Veteran goaltender Al Montoya got his 100th AHL win in Thursday’s 5-4 overtime win over Iowa … Youth is being served. The Kid line, made up of 21-year olds Cameron Hebig, Cooper Marody and Tyler Benson were reunited on Thursday in Texas. Hebig leads the teams in points with 12 (6g, 6a); Benson is third with 10 (2g, 8a) and Marody, who has played in just six games, is fifth with nine (3g, 6a) … The Condors are generating offense from their defense. Caleb Jones leads the D with eight points (two goals); William Lagesson, not known for offense, has six (he got his first goal on Thursday) and Logan Day has five (two goals).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.