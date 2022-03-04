SATURDAY IN SAN DIEGO: Garces to play for regional boys soccer title; Golden Valley in boys basketball semifinals

And then there were two.
What started with 88 area soccer and basketball teams two weeks ago is now down to a pair of Kern County schools still playing the first weekend in March.
It’s business as usual for the Garces boys soccer (20-1-1), which has won four straight Central Section titles, and will be playing in their third Southern California Regional final in the past four years.
“To be honest, I’m at a loss for words,” said Hassan Halevy, who shares head coaching responsibilities with Robbie Gouk at Garces. “The way the team has completely gelled together this year, it was completely unexpected. I have never been around a closer group of guys and they’re all just pulling the rope in the same direction.”
The Golden Valley boys basketball team (23-8) is in new territory, having its best season in school history, posting the most wins in a season, capturing its first section title and advancing to the regional Division IV semifinals.
“It’s definitely uncharted territory for myself, my entire coaching staff and the school in general and, of course, the boys,” fourth-year Golden Valley coach Jayson Heard said. “It’s just been a day-by day, phenomenal thing as a coach to be a part of.”
Both will be in action Saturday evening, and both will be on the road, something neither team has much experience with. And, both will be in San Diego, 12.7 miles from each other.
The Rams have played 24 straight playoff games at Tobias Field. The last time they played a postseason away game was a 2-1 loss at Mira Monte in 2017.
But at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the team will board a bus en route to top-seeded Francis Parker School, 232 miles to the south, with the regional Division III championship at stake at 5 p.m.
No. 2 Garces has rolled through the playoffs this season, outscoring its six opponents 27-3 during that stretch. That run includes Thursday’s 1-0 victory over Fullerton-Sunny Hills in the semifinals, with the Rams scoring the game-winner with three minutes left in regulation when Palmer Bank’s pass was headed in by Christian Chase.
“It really means a lot (to play in the regional final),” said Chase, a senior who played at Highland the previous three seasons. “It’s kind of scary. I feel like it’s one of the biggest games I’ve ever played in my whole life … I’m really proud that our team can get there. We’ve been working really hard for this and I’m glad that we could reach it.”
Bank has been a key component on a Rams’ defense that has allowed just 10 goals all season, with his twin brother, Fletcher, leading the team with 35 goals. Chase has 23.
“They’re just making it happen,” Halevy said. “They’ve bought into the system and everyone’s playing together. They all have a job they have to do, and they go out and do it. Our success is just a culmination of all those things. This team just has so much heart. It’s just fun to be around. It feels like a huge family.”
The team’s postseason prowess comes on the heels of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Stockdale that propelled the Mustangs to the Southwest Yosemite League crown, snapping Garces’ 24-game unbeaten streak.
But Halevy feels the loss has helped his team take their play to another level.
“What that game did for us, and I seem to get one of those once a year, where it’s a wake-up call,” said Halevy, who has tremendous respect for the Stockdale players and coaching staff. “It can be a tie or a loss or a close game, but it just really makes you want to respond to it. And it wasn’t really me, it was the boys. They didn’t like the feeling they had (after the loss), so they decided to turn it around and I was just there to help guide the way.”
Golden opportunity
The Bulldogs got a head start on their travel, loading onto a bus on Friday night to avoid any potential weather issues going over the Tejon Pass. Heard said the team planned to stay the night and then was going to try to find a neighboring high school gym to have a shoot-around before the scheduled 6 p.m. game.
“Just to see the overall joy that it’s bringing to the boys, the school and even the local Golden Valley community. When they show up at games, and their enthusiasm ... it’s been a good thing to sit back and watch, and again, just to see all the love and joy that’s come around the community.”
The section Division III champions and No. 3 seed in the Division IV regionals will play at No. 2 Scripps Ranch (23-11), located 223 miles to the south. The Falcons were the Division III runner-up in the San Diego Section and are coming off regional victories over No. 15 Goleta-Dos Pueblos and No. 10 Los Angeles CES.
Scripps Ranch and Golden Valley play very similar styles, according to Heard. The Falcons are led by a quartet of seniors that combine to average 46.2 points per game.
“We’re breaking down film on Scripps Ranch, but we always tell the boys it doesn’t matter what they look like on film or what they look like in the gym, they’re here for a reason,” Herard said. “You’re in a tournament of champions. You’re playing against teams that have won to get to this point and so we can’t take anyone lightly.”
Caden Flint, a 6-foot-4 wing, leads the way for Scripps Ranch with 13.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. He’s also shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc, making nearly three 3-pointers per contest. He shares scoring responsibilities with 5-10 guard Jacob Balaoing (13.5 ppg), 5-9 Chase Weber (9.9 ppg) and 6-0 Lamont Wilkerson II (9.3 ppg).
“It seems like we’ll match up really well with them,” Heard said. “Size-wise and kind of style-wise ours kind of clashes with theirs. So we’re pretty confident that it’s not going to look too different to what we’ve seen this year. It will just be a different surroundings. Playing in a different gym, four-and-a-half hours away, having to stay the night in a hotel room for the first time in their high school careers. Again, just another challenge for the boys to go out and face.”
Senior forward Markell Brooks leads a talented group at Golden Valley with 18.5 points and 12 rebounds per game. He has teamed with fellow seniors Kemonte Jackson (14.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg), Jermaine Dabbs (13.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.3 apg, 3.1 spg) and J’Len Slaughter (11.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.1 spg).
It’s a core group that entered the season part of a program that hadn’t had a winning season since 2014.
Things turned around in a hurry for the Bulldogs this year. Golden Valley opened the season 4-0, capped by a victory over Lancaster-Paraclete to win the 58 Shootout tournament at Mira Monte, eventually earned the top seed for the section D-III playoffs and have cruised into the regional quarterfinals. All from a program that hadn’t won more than 10 games in a season the past seven years.
“It’s just been patience and wanting it more than any team that’s been here so far,” Brooks said. “We all made a vow to each other that it would be a different story this year … It’s been a way different environment. Everybody is family, we’re all on the same page and we all just want the same accomplishments.”
Jackson has a similar view on the season’s success.
“We just have to go down and handle some business,” Jackson said. “We just want to go out there and ball, and enjoy the moment. We’ve achieved so many things this year as players. We came from losing records … but this year we just came out wanting to make a change.”
The results have Golden Valley just two victories from playing for a state title, something Foothill accomplished three years ago when the Trojans won the D-V championship. Bakersfield Christian reached the title game the following year in D-IV, but the COVID-19 forced its cancellation in March 2020.
“When I took over this program, this was the foundation group,” Heard said. They’ve been through their struggles of not knowing success, so there was nothing they had to look up to as far as, ‘oh this is how it is done,’ ‘this is the expectations of winning or how to handle winning or the outside noise.’ So it’s really been a new challenge to these kids. And I think you can see that throughout the year. The highs and lows with an inexperienced group, versus a very sustained program where success just breeds success. And I think that’s what we’re starting to breed now.”