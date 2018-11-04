Bobby Santos was in a class of his own Sunday evening at Kern County Raceway Park.
Santos powered into the lead on the seventh lap and lapped all but two other cars en route to victory in the KIng of the Wing George Snider Classic 40-lap feature.
“The guys gave me a great car, it was a great weekend,” said Santos, who won at Irwindale on Saturday night. “Everybody worked their butts off. It was a fun trip.”
Eric Humphries finished second, 8.93 seconds back with Ron Larson third, 11.89 seconds behind.
Humphries was quick qualifier and Santos, who qualified second quick, ran his quickest race lap on lap 39.
“I was pushing this thing as hard as I could the last 20 laps,” he said. “Eric Humphries is fast and you never know what can happen.”
Humphries won the King of the Wing national championship on his first full season on the tour.
“We missed the set up tonight, started off a little too free and abused the tire,” Humphries said. “I’ll take the second and I’ll take the national championship.”
Chris Dalton continued to have the hot hand in Super Stock competition, racing to victory for the second straight week.
Dalton won a 40-lapper last Saturday and won both 25-lap segments of a split 50-lap feature prior to the King of the Wing race.
Dalton took the from Roger Holder on the fourth lap of the first 25-lap segment with Holder placing second and Craig Rayburn third.
The 10-car field was was totally inverted for the second segment with Holder getting to the front first, taking the led on lap 10. Dalton moved into second on lap 13 and the two crossed the start/finish line side by side to start the 16th lap.
Holder got loose in turn turn on the high side of the track and Dalton edged ahead, eventually finishing 1.5 seconds ahead. Anthony Mainella finished third.
“I just drove it in too deep,” Holder said of his mishap in turn two. “I never just give up the lead.”
Dalton struggled a bit early on in the the final segment as he was pinched up high coming out of turn two more than once as he was working his way to the front.
“There were a couple of times I almost knocked the wall down,” Dalton said. “I was in a hurry.”
