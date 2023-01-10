 Skip to main content
Sam Lynn Ballpark set for unexpected $2 million in improvements this year

Trainrobbers Baseball_34 (copy)

The Bakersfield Train Robbers play the Hollywood Stars during a 2017 game at Sam Lynn Ballpark.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

Pecos League Commissioner Andrew Dunn could hardly believe it when he heard the Kern County Board of Supervisors had set aside money for improvements to Sam Lynn Ballpark.

“We didn’t know about it, the people that I report to didn’t know about it, nobody knew about it,” Dunn said. “... Everybody thought it was a practical joke, bud, I’m gonna be honest with you."

