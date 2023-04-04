 Skip to main content
Sacramento State transfer Wilbon commits to CSUB men's basketball

Less than a month into its offseason, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team has already made a key acquisition.

Cameron Wilbon, a 6-foot-5 transfer guard from Gary, Ind., who most recently played at Sacramento State, announced his commitment to CSUB Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. In an interview with The Californian soon after, he said the staff had told him that his attributes as a player "checked all of the boxes that they were looking for" in the transfer portal.

