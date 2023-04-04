Sacramento State transfer Wilbon commits to CSUB men's basketball

Less than a month into its offseason, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team has already made a key acquisition.
Cameron Wilbon, a 6-foot-5 transfer guard from Gary, Ind., who most recently played at Sacramento State, announced his commitment to CSUB Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. In an interview with The Californian soon after, he said the staff had told him that his attributes as a player "checked all of the boxes that they were looking for" in the transfer portal.
As a junior starter during the 2021-22 season, his best campaign, Wilbon averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, while ranking near the top of the Big Sky Conference in offensive rebounds and steals. The athletic guard also displayed a propensity for impressive "highlight reel dunks," as his Hornets profile puts it.
Wilbon said the chance to move to the Big West Conference, which he believes to be of a higher caliber than the Big Sky, appealed to him. He also saw an opportunity to take on a key role as a more experienced player — an incoming sixth-year senior, and a former captain at Sacramento State — for the Roadrunners, as CSUB loses several starters to graduation and transfers.
“Me and Coach definitely talked about that," he said, "just being a leader, being one of the older guys in the locker room. That’s just something I can definitely bring to the table.”
Wilbon, who went to high school in Merrillville, Ind., began his lengthy college career in 2018 following a postgraduate year at Indiana's Bosco Institute.
“I’ve been around a lot," he said. “I’m used to it, I know what winning programs look like, so I know the standard that we’ll have to carry.”
Prior to this year, he had already been through the transfer process once when he chose to leave Robert Morris after three years, one of which he missed due to injury.
“I really learned just to go where they want you the most," Wilbon said. "When you’re going through this process, you have so many different options, so many different schools, because the portal is crazy nowadays.”
He said CSUB contacted him two days after he put his name in the portal this time — he made the announcement that he was transferring on March 15 — and the school has been the most consistent about contacting him since then.
Reflecting on what he learned in researching the team, Wilbon immediately brought up the rash of injuries the Roadrunners encountered this year.
“If that didn’t happen, they probably could have ended the season on a higher note than they did," he said.
Next season, CSUB will hope to return star guard Kaleb Higgins, whom it lost to a torn meniscus on Jan. 5, and post players Ugnius Jarusevicius and Modestas Kancleris, who went down to injuries of their own three weeks later and, despite optimistic initial prognoses, never returned.
Antavion Collum, a versatile forward who led the Roadrunners after Higgins' injury, entered the portal last month. Guard Cedquavious Hunter announced Tuesday that he is returning to his home state of Mississippi to play at Pearl River Community College.
Pending any more players deciding to transfer, starters Marvin McGhee III and Ivan Reynolds are also expected to return next season, along with Naseem Gaskin, Dalph Panopio, and twins Kareem and Kaseem Watson.
