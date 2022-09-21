Rutherford's accomplishments commemorated with Sioux Falls Hall of Fame induction

The first time Tavia Rutherford went to the University of Sioux Falls, from 2011 to 2015, she did it as a golfer. When she returned a couple years later, she became an admissions counselor and assistant coach. By the time she left in 2021, she had risen to the ranks of head men’s and women’s golf coach and assistant athletic director.
This week, the Bakersfield native will return to Sioux Falls once again to add a new title to her resume: Hall of Famer.
As part of the first freshman class to join the Cougars after their transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II, Rutherford broke one barrier after another, as a sophomore becoming the school’s first golfer to reach the NCAA regionals, then reaching the national tournament as a senior as well.
“When I was going through the recruiting process with USF, we talked a lot about laying the foundation,” Rutherford said, “building a foundation, and after you’re graduating, leaving a legacy for those that followed.”
Her induction into the USF Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Washington Pavilion Friday will be incontrovertible proof of that legacy.
“They provided me the opportunities and then I was able to take those opportunities and run with them,” she said, “and so yeah, it’s definitely a cool feeling and a cool experience to celebrate.”
It took a nine-month recruiting cycle for then-head coach Jenny Coluccio to bring the Frontier multisport standout (a soccer goalie and softball outfielder) from California to South Dakota back in 2011. The pair found their personalities very compatible, as Rutherford was a “ball of energy” with an intensely competitive side.
“It kind of pulled it out of the other people that were around her and on the team,” said Coluccio, now the head coach at Toledo. “And her talent level was above a bunch of the current team that we had. So when you put those two things together, it made everybody else also want to compete with her and against her.”
Coluccio found that Rutherford’s technique and strategy were quite refined as soon as she arrived. It was more a matter of helping her mature and put her energy to good use.
When she reached regionals in 2013, it was an immense boon to the Cougar program.
“It was huge for me as a young coach to be able to recruit a player in from not even a bordering state, and be able to make such an impact,” Coluccio said. “It was notice for every program for sure. Some coaches asked, ‘How’d you get her to come here?’”
Coluccio left for an assistant job at Illinois the next season, but with a new coach, Brett Bennett, Rutherford continued to elevate her game with each successive season. Bennett said he made some subtle adjustments, helping her straighten out the flight of her ball a little.
“The first thing I saw was that her short game was phenomenal … what we really needed to do was take her ball striking to the next level,” he said.
Back at regionals as a junior, she shot a 232 and came just one stroke short of reaching nationals.
“I just kind of tell her as we’re leaving the golf course, ‘You’re going to use that as motivation going into the summer,’” Bennett said.
As Rutherford told The Argus Leader in 2014, “Every day of the summer, I thought about it. My family and friends would joke about it, they'd always ask, 'Are you one stroke better yet?' That really helped me stay motivated.”
She returned the following season with a vengeance, earning her conference’s golfer of the year honor, shooting a first-round 74 at regionals that tied for the best single round of the competition and reaching nationals with a fifth-place finish.
Along with her level-headed demeanor, the intense drive that Bennett witnessed that year was one key element that made her well-suited for coaching, he said.
“At that level, you don’t make it to regionals and nationals without this kind of gritty mentality of … ‘I’m going to look you in the eyes, and we’re going to play this to the death,’ kind of deal,” he said.
Rutherford picked up a master’s degree in sports psychology at Denver and came back to coach at Sioux Falls. She left in 2021 because she wanted to focus on the course without the additional responsibilities of an administrator, and now serves as an assistant at IUPUI.
She said working at a Division I school, with a new caliber of player and level of preparation, has already augmented the specificity of her coaching: “It’s not just, ‘Hey, go hit 30 balls and call it a day.’ Everything is very intentional, everything we’re doing is having a purpose.”
“I think I’ve learned how to be a better communicator with my athletes,” she added, “and do a better job of individualizing practice plans for them and for their game.”
But with the Jaguars’ season in full swing, Rutherford is taking this weekend to revisit her past.
“It’ll definitely be an interesting feeling,” she said. “I think someone who hasn’t coached at the school that they’re being honored at, it’s more a big nostalgic reunion of reflecting on your career … but I kind of get the dual role of getting to reminisce on my time as a player and also kind of have a homecoming for my friends that I met in my professional career.”
Both former coaches said they’re thrilled to see her past accomplishments recognized.
“Nobody else on our team was doing it, doing anything sort of close to what she was doing,” said Bennett. Now the head coach at South Dakota, he’ll be in town for the ceremony as well.
But their new capacity as coaching mentors for Rutherford, Bennett and Coluccio are equally interested in seeing what she’ll do next.
“She’s got this hunger of wanting to continue to move on,” Coluccio said. “But for her the most rewarding piece is the relationships that she makes, helping people grow.”