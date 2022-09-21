 Skip to main content
Rutherford's accomplishments commemorated with Sioux Falls Hall of Fame induction

The first time Tavia Rutherford went to the University of Sioux Falls, from 2011 to 2015, she did it as a golfer. When she returned a couple years later, she became an admissions counselor and assistant coach. By the time she left in 2021, she had risen to the ranks of head men’s and women’s golf coach and assistant athletic director.

This week, the Bakersfield native will return to Sioux Falls once again to add a new title to her resume: Hall of Famer.

