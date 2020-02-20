The time to keep it 100 — or as truthful and real as possible — is quickly approaching for area wrestlers.
With 672 athletes scheduled to compete for 168 spots in the CIF State Championships, something has to give at this weekend's Central Section Masters tournament.
The reality?
At the risk of stating the obvious, the majority of the 195 local wrestlers at the Masters will see their season end this weekend, with a select few moving on to compete at Mechanics Bank Arena in the state meet next week.
But I digress.
This weekend, the boys will be at Fresno-Hoover, with the girls battling at East High. Weigh-ins are scheduled to start on Friday and Saturday at 8 a.m., with the first matches starting at 10 a.m.
And, based on the seedings for the two-day event — barring any upsets — only around 50 area wrestlers are expected to advance to the following week’s CIF State Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena.
In boys action, the top 10 from each weight class advance to state, with only the top four girls from each class moving on.
There's bound to be a few surprises along the way, but just making it to state is an accomplishment in itself.
As far as favorites to win a Masters title? Those are few and far between, but Bakersfield High’s tandem of 287-pounder Josiah Hill and Justin Darter (222) definitely fit that bill as top seeds in their weight classes for the meet.
Hill and Darter were the only two local wrestlers to win titles at last week’s Central Section Division 1 Championships, considered the toughest division in the state. Five of California's top-8 teams reside in the division.
The Drillers, ranked eighth in the state, will have wrestlers in all 14 weight classes at the event, all seeded in the top-12. In addition to Hill and Darter, Johnny Becerra (7th at 108), Andrew Diaz (10th at 115), Noah Ozuna (6th at 122), Jacob Spears (11th at 128), Mckay East (7th at 134), Cade Lucio (3rd at 140), James Juarez (5th at 147), Dwight Weimer (12th at 154), Jaden Sanchez (4th at 162), Jarad Priest (3rd at 172), Luke Meyer (11th at 184) and Chente Trujillo (6th at 197) are all seeded.
Frontier will also be well represented. Of the Titans’ 12 qualifiers, eight were seeded in the top 10: Tristain Lorraine (8th at 108), Josh Alcala (6th at 115), Jose Landin (4th at 134), Luke Combs (8th at 140), Garrett Fletcher (2nd at 147), Christian Landin (5th at 172), Ty Shepherd (10th at 222) and Jake Andrews (10th at 287).
Other local wrestlers seeded in the top 12: Abelino Rivero of Shafter (10th at 108), Foothill’s Shane Corona (10th at 122), Daniel Bartolome (12th at 108) and Anthony Bartolome of Chavez (10th at 128), Golden Valley’s Evarardo Rueda (9th at 134), Rudy Guerrero (7th at 154) and Dominick Leon (6th at 162), Daniel Ornelaz (11th at 115) and Javier Ocampo of North (10th at 147), Garces’ Ty Montiero (5th at 154), Justin Spainhoward (10th at 172) of Ridgeview, Kennedy’s Juan Alonso (9th at 184), Mira Monte’s Xavier Reyes (11th at 162) and Jonathan Patino of East (10th at 184).
In the girls Masters, 82 local wrestlers are scheduled to compete at East High starting on Friday around 10 a.m.
Four area girls received top seeds, with 20 expected to advance to next week's combined boys and girls state championships.
Frontier's Alyssa Valdivia (106), Aliana Lefotu from Golden Valley (137), Bakersfield High's Orianna Morales (143) and Ehireme Ohens from Stockdale (160) are favored to take home Masters titles as top seeds in their respective weight classes.
Several area girls wrestlers also received high seeds, including: Jacqueline Hernandez (2nd at 101) of Frontier, Golden Valley's Destiny Dominguez (3rd at 106), Celeste Cubillo (4th at 131) and Audrey Chavez (2nd at 143), Ridgeview's Genesis Quirarte (3rd at 111), Maliya Castillo (2nd at 170) and Monique Bravo (2nd at 235), Ariana Juarez (2nd at 116), Jessica Manriquez (4th at 137) and Myles Medrano (4th at 170) of Foothill, East's Kirsten Banales (3rd at 121), Yasmine Scherer of North (2nd at 126), Mira Monte's Yazmine Perez (3rd at 126), Gabby Machado of Highland (3rd at 131), Kennedy's Daisy Valdez (4th at 150) and Gracie Lane of Centennial (2nd at 189).
