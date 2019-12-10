If you have not yet attended a Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball game this season, you likely have not been a part of the homegrown success the Roadrunners are experiencing right now.
With just three contests left in the non-conference schedule, the Roadrunners are surely making their mark this season. The women’s basketball team is now on a six-game home winning streak and have won four straight after an exciting win over the University of the Pacific on Saturday.
The Tigers waltzed into the Icardo Center looking to snag another victory to add to their early success, but instead were sent home with a 10-point loss to the Roadrunners.
Jayden Eggleston led all scorers with 21 points and nine boards and has played a significant part in the Roadrunners' run. Joining her in the glory is Vanessa Austin, who recorded yet another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ashley Austin and Andie Easley also contributed double-digit performances in the victory over the Tigers.
At this rate, missing any more women’s basketball games would be doing any CSUB fan a disservice, as the women are truly making their mark on their non-conference opponents and are preparing for what is slated to be a memorable farewell season in the WAC.
The women have just four more contests before league action, two of which are conveniently taking place here on the Kern Schools blue court in the Icardo Center.
The first home game is Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Roadrunners are taking on the Westcliff University Warriors in what they hope to be another thrilling performance. That could potentially lead them into their weekend matchup against future Big West competitor, the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos. The game will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. and will give fans a glimpse at what next year’s competition will bring.
The women wrap up their non-conference stint with a game against the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis, Ore. at noon before facing the UC Riverside Highlanders. Then they are off to WAC conference play, the most wonderful time of year, starting with a road game at Grand Canyon on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.
With eight women’s basketball home games remaining, season tickets are still available. Fans can also choose to come out on a game-by-game basis. More information about both options are available at GoRunners.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.