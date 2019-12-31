New year. Same Roadrunners.
The CSUB men’s basketball team has one major resolution heading into the new year and that is to Make Their Mark. With this being the final year as a member of the Western Athletic Conference before the big move to the Big West Conference, leaving their mark on every single opponent is of highest priority.
The `Runners will be kicking off their final WAC schedule with a home game against foe Grand Canyon University. The game is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., right here in the Icardo Center. It will also to feature a special opportunity for fans to come together as a community to help CSUB athletics honor all of our Hometown Heroes. This game will feature an appearance from one of the greatest superheroes, who will help us pay homage to the men and women who keep us safe every single day. This will be an awesome evening for families and the community to get together, cheer on the `Runners, and set the tone for the rest of the regular season.
We are also looking forward to Ag Night, which will be the feature Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. when the `Runners take on the Seattle University Redhawks at home. Ag Night will be another fun night for the community where CSUB Athletics will celebrate the rich agricultural presence that is part of Bakersfield's identity. We will honor some key people in the agriculture community and come together to try to notch another victory for the `Runners.
However, that is not all. WAC play continues on the road the following week and when the `Runners return to the Icardo Center, the program will have another fun feature night when it hosts Mascot Mania on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. Mascot Mania will be quite the showing out by our very own Rowdy as well as other special spirit and cheer performances that you won’t want to miss.
We here at CSUB want to invite you along for the ride. Join us in Making Your Mark on the community, as we carry the `Runners so that they can Make Their Mark on the WAC and leave their legacy while setting the foundation for their new home in the Big West. Don’t miss a single conference game and make sure you get your season tickets and single game tickets with ease. Sixteen total conference games, eight of which are at home. For more information about both ticket options, visit GoRunners.com/tickets.
