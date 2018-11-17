Behind a Division-I program record 17 steals, the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners had a comeback win, 73-72, over San Jose State in the Junkanoo Jam in The Bahamas on Saturday.
CSUB trailed 63-53 late in the second half before mounting a major comeback.
They went on a 14-3 run spurred by three steals, a couple of transition layups, and two big 3-pointers. Redshirt sophomore Justin Edler-Davis drained a 3 at 1:33 to give CSUB its first lead since early in the second half.
Edler-Davis then hit a jumper 25 seconds later, but SJSU's Brae Ivey went to the line for three free throws and tied the score at 69-69 with 43 seconds remaining. With 20 seconds to go, Edler-Davis nailed his third-straight bucket for CSUB, a deep 3-pointer. After a defensive stand, Jarkel Joiner knocked down 1-of-2 free throws with nine seconds left and essentially iced the game.
Joiner led the Roadrunners offense on Saturday night, knocking down 7-of-13 field goals on his way to a game-high 22 points and three steals. Edler-Davis wound up with 14 points and four rebounds on the evening. Senior Rickey Holden guided CSUB with eight assists to complement six points and three steals. After sitting out Thursday's game, redshirt freshman Darrin Person Jr. contributed eight points, five rebounds and two steals for CSUB.
The Roadrunners are now 2-2 on the season and will take the court again Sunday at 5:30 p.m. against Weber state in the finale of the Junkanoo Jam.
