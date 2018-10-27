Cal State Bakersfield volleyball snapped a five-match losing streak Saturday with a 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18 home win over Chicago State.
Freshman Milica Vukobrat posted a season-high 14 kills to lead the way for CSUB. Desiree Sukhov tallied her seventh double-double of the season with 11 kills and a career-high 19 digs.
On the defensive end, redshirt freshman Brooke Boiseau's five block assists led the Roadrunners, who recorded 10 blocks as a team.
CSUB improved to 12-12 on the year and 5-6 in the Western Athletic Conference. Chicago State fell to 8-19 on the season and 2-9 in the WAC.
