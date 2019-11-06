Don't miss out on the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team’s Saturday night matchup against South Dakota State at the Icardo Center at 7 p.m.
This game follows a huge exhibition performance by the Roadrunners, who notched a 90-49 victory against Westcliff last weekend. CSUB then opened its season Tuesday night at home against Notre Dame de Namur.
During last Saturday's exhibition, fans got to see some stellar play by redshirt junior Taze Moore who scored 20 points in a mere 12 minutes. The guard showed off his high hops, showtime dunks, and impressive athleticism. Junior college transfers Ronne Readus and Czar Perry also made notable contributions to the team win on Saturday with 11 points apiece.
The team hopes its dominant showing was a preview on how the Roadrunners look to leave their mark on the WAC in their final season as a member of the conference. Several lineups were tested in hopes to find the right combination to carry the team to a WAC Championship.
The Roadrunners appear to have all the necessary pieces to do big things this season: a veteran coaching staff, the endless support of the Bakersfield community, and one of the most experienced rosters in the WAC.
The game against South Dakota State will allow for the Roadrunners to get another shot at perfecting their game just a little bit more at the outset of the 2019-20 campaign, in an attempt to work towards sending CSUB to its fourth postseason appearance in the past five years.
Head coach Rod Barnes has stated this year the team is focused on continuing to create a culture of excellence and representing the Bakersfield community wherever they go.
They are dedicated to working hard and working together as a collective unit to bring in the wins, both on and off the court. All of the team’s home competitions will be aired on ESPNs collection of networks, toggling between WatchESPN, ESPN3.com, with the WAC Game of the Week against Chicago State being aired on ESPN+ on Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Even with the home games being broadcasted on several ESPN platforms, nothing beats the Icardo Center atmosphere on game night and supporting your team right here in `Runner territory. With several in-game promotions scattered throughout the season, food, and great basketball, this season is sure to turn into a family affair and a historic season as we transition with our scholar-athletes into the Big West Conference next year.
Don’t miss coach Rod Barnes, Taze Moore, and the rest of the team looking to make their mark.
