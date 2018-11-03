Trailing 1-0 to California Baptist at halftime, the Cal State Bakersfield men's soccer team scored twice in the second half off headers by Francisco Gomez and Niklas Koerber to come away with a 2-1 win in their season finale at home.
Francsico Gomez tied the score at 1-1 in the 60th minute when he took a cross from Ryan Goldsmith and put the ball in the top corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season. Just nine minutes later, Goldsmith crossed the ball from the right side again, this time finding Niklas Koerber for the game-winner. It was Koerber's third goal of the season, while Goldsmith picked up his third and fourth assists of his junior campaign.
CSUB moved to 5-12-1 overall and 3-7-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. Cal Baptist is 9-9-1 and 5-6 in the WAC.
