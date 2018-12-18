Most eyes in the Icardo Center were likely on Cal State Bakersfield forward Justin McCall still jumping up and down from his breakaway, windmill dunk. But on the other end of the court, Cal Poly head coach Joe Callero was so irate, yelling in an official’s ear enough to get a technical foul.
Callero continued, earning another technical and an ejection from the game. He wanted a foul called on the defensive rebound that CSUB corralled before pushing the ball up to McCall. He didn’t get it and the dunk put the Roadrunners up by 13 with 32 seconds left.
Finally, CSUB sealed a game it could have put away much earlier. The Roadrunners were up by 17 points early in the second half. Cal Poly responded. In the end, it went down as a 74-61 CSUB (7-4) win over Cal Poly (3-7) in the Icardo Center on Tuesday night.
It was the Roadrunners’ fourth straight win.
“Probably from fatigue, I didn’t think we played well in the second half, especially defensively,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said. “But we did what it took to win the game.”
It was CSUB’s fourth win over Cal Poly in a row with the teams meeting for the first time since 2012. The Roadrunners have won 12 of the last 14 contests in the 58-game series.
CSUB and Cal Poly were rivals when both teams were in Division II and will be conference foes again when the Roadrunners join the Big West in 2020.
Justin Edler-Davis led CSUB with 15 points, making nine free throws. Taze Moore, who plays in a guard/forward role for the Roadrunners, scored nine points, tallied seven assists, grabbed five steals, hauled in five rebounds and blocked three shots.
“I think he’s one of the those guys that will stuff a stat sheet,” Barnes said of Moore. “If it’s rebounding you need, if it’s passing you need, if it’s scoring you need, he’s just one of those guys that’s very versatile like that.”
CSUB held the Mustangs to just five made shots in the first half. The Roadrunners took a 40-23 lead with 19:15 left in the game before Cal Poly fought back.
Cal Poly’s Mark Crowe sunk two straight 3-pointers as the Mustangs went on a 17-6 run. Cal Poly made four of its five 3s during the five-and-a-half minute stretch and six of its eight field goals. Eleven of Crowe’s 14 points in the game came during the run.
“They started getting just wide open looks and that’s something that we don’t like,” Barnes said. “They got in the paint they kicked it out. We didn’t contest enough shots.”
Barnes was concerned prior to the game about fatigue, which he attributed the run to.
Jarkel Joiner set the CSUB Division I record for single game free throw percentage and the program's all-time single season free throw percentage mark as a freshman last season. He went 12-for-12 one game and was 69-for-77 (89.6 percent) on the season.
But with 1:30 left in the first half, Joiner missed all three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-point shot. Moore yelled from the bench before the third shot to get Joiner’s attention and pointed to his head. Joiner went 2-for-5 in the game and is 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) this year. He has any many misses as he did all of last season.
Barnes brought up Joiner’s missed free throws three times in the postgame press conference. Joiner and Moore burst into laughter each time, and Barnes did laugh at least once.
“If I could get past the free throws missed, I’d be OK, but I can’t really get past that,” Barnes said in response to an unrelated question about Joiner.
“I’m just missing,” Joiner said. “I think it’s more mental than anything. I just got to get up there and knock them down, that’s it.”
