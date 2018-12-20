The Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team (8-4) came within one point of blowing a 19-point second half lead, but held on for a 76-71 win over Portland State (5-6) on the road on Thursday. It was the Roadrunners’ fifth win in a row.
CSUB’s Damiyne Durham Durham made seven of his nine shots in the first half and scored 18 points all in the first 20 minutes. Jarkel Joiner was 7-for-8 shooting with 16 first-half points. The Roadrunners made their last eight shots to take a 47-29 lead at halftime.
With such a big lead, the Roadrunners slowed the game down, and then went cold. Portland State went on a 17-2 run to cut CSUB’s lead to 63-62. The Roadrunners didn’t make a field goal for five minutes.
CSUB’s Justin Edler-Davis scored eight points in the second half. His jumper in the lane with 2:51 left gave the Roadrunners a six-point lead. A basket by Joiner, who finished with 24 points, with 6:10 to go was CSUB’s only other field goal in the final 11:50 of the game.
Roadrunners point guard Rickey Holden made four free throws down the stretch to give him 11 points for the game.
CSUB will get a lengthy break before heading to Gonzaga for a Dec. 31 matchup against a Top 10 team in Spokane, Washington.
