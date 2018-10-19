Cal State Bakersfield men’s soccer dropped a road match at UT Rio Grande Valley, 2-1, on Friday.
The Roadrunners took a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when Niklas Koerber scored.
UTRGV responded, however, with goals from Jaakko Hietikko and Bryce Box to close out the first half.
The Roadrunners are now 4-9-1 overall and 2-4-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. UTRGV moved to 10-4 on the year, 5-2 in league.
