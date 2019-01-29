Throughout the first half, the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs had answers for much of what the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team threw at it. Even after the Roadrunners scored the first 11 points of the game, the Division III Banana Slugs fought back.
But after halftime, it was clear that UC Santa Cruz ran out of gas. CSUB could do virtually whatever it wanted, when it wanted. With more than six minutes left, CSUB forward Bray Barnes took just his sixth shot of the season, cashing in on a 3-pointer to put the Roadrunners up by 32.
CSUB (15-6, 6-1 Western Athletic) picked up an easy win over the Banana Slugs (12-11), 81-54, in the Icardo Center on Tuesday night. It was a tune-up game before CSUB hosts Grand Canyon on Saturday in a battle of two first place WAC teams.
“It’s not necessarily about the game we have in front of us,” CSUB assistant coach Jeff Conarroe said. “It’s trying to play better each and every possession. We didn’t necessarily guard the way we should guard in the first half. Guys responded at halftime. We did a better job containing them in penetration and getting to shooters.”
CSUB head coach Rod Barnes and the Roadrunners players were not made available for interviews. Barnes and some of the players spoke to fans for several minutes after the game as part of CSUB’s Faith and Family night.
Everyone in uniform played for CSUB. Redshirt sophomore guard/forward Taze Moore was at the end of the bench in sweats, sitting out as a precautionary measure with a strained calf muscle, Conarroe said.
Sophomore guard/forward Justin McCall made all five of his shots for a career-high 11 points. Redshirt freshman Jeremiah Dickerson, a Bakersfield High graduate, dished out four assists in almost 16 minutes of playing time — both career highs. Junior college transfer Darius “Day Day” Williams also set career highs with six points and four rebounds.
“Some of those guys hadn’t gotten a chance to play in a long time,” Conarroe said. “To get them out there and get them minutes and compete was important. It was important for some of those guys to play well. Day Day, Darius (Williams), played well tonight.”
Dickerson got a chance to run the offense from the point guard position and play on-ball defense.
Just a few possessions apart, McCall threw down two baseline dunks after catching passes in front of the CSUB bench. The first came one-handed past Banana Slugs forward/center Will Crain and over forward Sam Gabbard. The second was a two-handed flush off a drive and dish from Dickerson.
“He played hard and he got to the rim,” Conarroe said. “He moved without the basketball really well, which was good to see and he defended well.”
Tuesday night was also a chance for regular contributor and 3-point specialist Damiyne Durham to find his shot again. After making just 10 of his 42 3-point attempts (23.8 percent) over the last six games, Durham went 4-for-9 from deep against the Banana Slugs. He even banked one in from several feet behind the line.
