The University of Pittsburgh, which is receiving votes in the USA Today/National Wrestling Coaches Association Top-25 rankings, downed the Cal State Bakersfield wrestling team Saturday, 32-4, to end a hard-fought weekend for the Roadrunners.
On Friday, CSUB lost to Kent State (17-16 final), Iowa (36-3) and Wisconsin (28-12) in Kent, Ohio. On Saturday, the Roadrunners lost to the Panthers at Pitt.
Russell Rohlfing earned CSUB’s only victory and continued his impressive weekend with a dominant 17-3 major victory over Dallas Bulsak. Bulsak held a slim 3-2 edge after the first period, but Rohlfing rode him for the entire second frame to pick up a four-point nearfall and gain a 6-3 edge.
Starting down to begin the third, Rohlfing earned his second reversal of the match and never relinquished control. He scored two more four-point nearfalls and earned a point for riding time.
CSUB will be back in action next Sunday for the Roadrunner Open. North Dakota State, Stanford, Oregon State and Fresno State will all be in action at the eighth annual event.
