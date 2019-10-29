Roadrunner fans, the time has finally come. Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball is ready to make its final mark on the Western Athletic Conference as the team rallies for one last go-around in the league.
This year is also a special season for the program as 2019-20 marks the 20-year celebration of women’s basketball at CSUB. With that said, don’t miss out on rooting the team to victory.
The women’s basketball team is led by veteran head coach Greg McCall. The ninth-year leader of the Roadunners is looking to dominate in his final year as a member of the WAC.
The women return five players from 2018-19, four redshirts, and are adding four newcomers. Of the returners from last season, Bakersfield has one senior in Dalis Jones. Checking in at 5-foot-2, Jones is one of McCall’s most tenacious defenders and most vocal leader. She is expected to bring the same fire for her final season at Cal State Bakersfield.
Junior center Vanessa Austin is projected to make another positive impact on the season. The native of Salt Lake City, Utah returns as one of the WAC’s Second Team all-conference preseason selections. Sophomores Ashley Austin, Miracle Saxon and redshirt sophomore Jasmin Dixon round out CSUB’s returners. Behind a well-balanced lineup and experienced coaching staff, CSUB is well prepared to take on every opponent they are slated to go up against in the 2019-20 season.
The program asks that you, the fans, come out to support the effort this year for what the team believes will be a fun and competitive season.
Keep an eye out for details regarding the 20-Year Celebration Game taking place Nov. 17th at 2 p.m. This contest marks exactly 20 years to the date since the first Roadrunner women’s basketball game was played.
Season tickets are now available. You can buy tickets for both the women’s and men’s season online at GoRunners.com on the Women’s Basketball Ticket Page, as well as by calling the ticket office at 661.654.BLUE.
