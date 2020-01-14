The CSUB men’s basketball team is a couple of games into their conference schedule and they are well on their way to Making Their Mark on the Western Athletic Conference. Now it is time for the women’s team to join the party.
The CSUB women’s basketball team has wrapped up their preseason schedule and is now 1-0 in conference with a win over GCU at GCU. They return to Bakersfield at 7 p.m. Thursday to take on the Kansas City Roos right here on the blue court. The 'Runners are currently having a very impressive season and doing their part to Make Their Mark on the WAC.
Now it is your turn to Make Your Mark and pack the Icardo to cheer on the 'Runners to yet another conference victory. There are still eight more opportunities for fans to come out and support the 'Runners on their home court as the women try to maintain their 8-0 perfect home game run.
The 'Runners are heading into their final WAC schedule with a stacked team that has some outstanding players who are a must watch for any 'Runner fan. Make sure you keep a lookout for junior center Vanessa Austin, who has been averaging 9.6 points per game. She is accompanied by sophomore point guard Ashley Austin, who averages an impressive 10.1 points per game and brings outstanding grit and energy that does not go unnoticed. Austin is also one of the sharp-shooters on the team with a 3-point percentage of .274.
She is accompanied by graduate senior guard Andie Easley, who has proven to be one of the team’s go-tos from the 3-point line. Then we have redshirt sophomore forward Jayden Eggleston. Eggleston, a transfer from Iona College, is currently leading her team offensively and defensively, averaging 11.4 points per game and matching her scoring efforts with an impressive average of 6.0 rebounds to add to the 'Runners overall defensive game.
With a stacked team and a dedicated coaching staff, the 'Runners have been quite impressive in their efforts to Make Their Mark on the world of Division 1 Women’s Basketball, and you can bet they plan to do the same in their closing season as a member of the Western Athletic Conference. Fans, you will not want to miss out on another game.
Make sure to come out to the next two home games at 7 p.m. Thursday and again at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 to support the women’s basketball team as they look to make their home record 10-0. Bakersfield. We need you to Make Your Mark.
For more information about ticket options, contact us at 661-654-BLUE or visit GoRunners.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.