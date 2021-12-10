Road-tested Liberty faces one last challenge in state championship

The Liberty Patriots football team has already criss-crossed the state this season. But an excited group of friends and family assembled at the high school Friday night to see them off on one final road trip, as they headed nearly 150 miles down Interstate 5, faced with an unprecedented opportunity to bring a state championship back to the valley.
If it wasn’t clear to the players already that they’ve been representing something greater — the city at large — on their extensive travels, Mayor Karen Goh was there to tell them as they gathered in the school cafeteria for a final team dinner.
“I am so proud of you,” she said. “This is Bakersfield, and it’s all of you coming together, working so hard to reach this level.”
This overnight trip down to Saddleback College, in Orange County, is just part of the routine for a team that played six of its first seven games on the road. But this one has greater stakes: Liberty will take on Gardena-Serra at 4 p.m. today in the CIF Division 1-A title game.
“We’ve been road warriors all season,” wide receiver Christian Edwards said over dinner. “You know, going up to Nevada to a different state, playing in San Francisco, going down to the beach to play Bishop Diego, we’re kind of used to being road warriors.”
After defeating Pittsburg 35-7 in the Northern California bowl game at Bakersfield College Dec. 4, Liberty sits at 11-2. Quarterback Carson Woods hit Jason Oliver for three first-half touchdowns and the Patriots locked down the Pirates’ offense to earn their first-ever regional title.
Now Liberty is eyeing a momentous state championship, which would be the first for its program since the CIF started conducting state championships in 2006. It’s what coach Bryan Nixon calls “phase four” of the team’s season-long plan. They’ve already made it through the regular season, section playoffs and regionals.
“It’s awesome,” senior linebacker Riley Hernandez said. “No team’s ever been this far, so it’s just a great accomplishment, and the whole city of Bakersfield’s behind you, just supporting you.”
Serra, for its part, won state titles in 2009 and 2012 but hasn’t made it back to this point until now. The two teams are evenly matched on paper, separated by just two places in CalHiSports’s statewide rankings; the Cavaliers have the edge.
What can distinguish these two squads? Any Liberty game plan will center around Woods, who crossed 2,000 yards passing against the Pirates. He has 23 touchdowns and takes care of the ball. Junior Jalen Hankins has 1,118 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns, even after missing one playoff game, and is always a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield. Oliver is key on both sides of the ball and can keep tight coverage as Grant Buckey provides pressure upfront.
There’s no home-field advantage in Mission Viejo to distinguish the teams, though Liberty will be much farther from home. Not quite as far as it was in Spanish Springs, Nev., though, the site of its opening-week road game. (The Patriots won 28-3.)
“Everything we’ve done in the preseason has kind of prepared us for our league and postseason play because it’s nothing new,” Nixon said. “And they understand how to handle the situation.”
That early-season road stretch was, however, the only time this year that Liberty looked vulnerable, dropping close contests in consecutive weeks to Concord-Clayton Valley and Santa Barbara-Bishop Diego. But the Patriots came home and promptly won all their local games.
Serra had it worse early in the year, losing three of its first four games, concluding with a 14-0 shutout loss at Downey-Warren. But since then, the Cavs have taken nine of 10, their lone defeat an overtime loss to La Puente-Bishop Amat on Oct. 29. So both teams enter on hot streaks.
Serra most recently won its SoCal Regional Division 1-A bowl game by defeating Long Beach Poly for the second time this year. Quarterback Maalik Murphy hit Troy Crozier for a go-ahead 75-yard touchdown with less than three minutes remaining and the Cavaliers’ defense held firm, with a game-sealing interception by Tre’ Harrison earning them a trip to Saddleback.
At the helm of the offense, Murphy, who is headed to the University of Texas next year, had 280 yards passing for three touchdowns in the bowl game. He has posted 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year, adding six more scores on the ground. Receiving production is split between Crozier, Darrian Anderson and Matthew Coleman.
“They execute well, they try to stretch it vertical, they do what they do offensively,” Nixon said. “They have three backs that they rotate in and the quarterback throws the ball really well.”
Serra’s versatile rushing attack, featuring Cincere Rhaney (967 yards, 12 touchdowns), Kai Honda (773 yards, two touchdowns) and Crozier (570 yards, six touchdowns), presents a new challenge for the stout Patriots defense.
Liberty’s offensive line, meanwhile, will have to keep a close eye on junior defensive lineman D’Angelo Davis, who has 10.5 sacks on the season. He had 11 tackles, five for a loss, against Poly. Serra’s defense has allowed an average of 14 points per game in November and December, but its early season results — including a 59-27 loss to American Fork High School of Utah — show that the Cavaliers can be beaten.
“We’re just going to have to take what they give us and minimize the big plays,” Nixon said.
This Liberty squad, Nixon said, is more unified than ever, and always ready when it comes time to play.
“We’re just gonna have fun,” defensive back Deon Williams said, “and we’re gonna be locked in at the same time.”
Forty-eight minutes remain for this year’s historic Patriots, and Nixon wants his team to make the most of them.
“And what’s after that is after that,” he said, “but let’s focus on the moment. ... Let’s celebrate the moments and seize the opportunity.”