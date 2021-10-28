Rivalry games, league titles take center stage in final week of regular season

It’s rivalry week in Kern County, and although the definition of what constitutes an adversary might change from week-to-week or season-to-season, some of these football matchups have lasted the test of time.
Tops on the list is the Shafter-Wasco game. Regardless of win-loss records, league position or playoff implications, the annual gridiron meeting between the Generals and Tigers is the longest standing and often the most passionate of any in the area and state — and perhaps the country.
And for good reason. Although the rivalry extends to all forms of competition between the two farming cities, located nearly 10 miles from each other, football seems to take things to another level.
Friday’s matchup between the two schools will be the 94th meeting since Wasco and Shafter started competing around the same time as Prohibition. Wasco opened in 1915, with Shafter coming along in 1928.
During that stretch, Shafter holds a slight advantage with a 46-42-5 record in head-to-head matchups, and the Generals have won the last three contests, with the last two helping decide the South Sequoia League championship. Shafter’s recent success helped stall a 10-game win streak for Wasco from 2007-2016.
This year’s game, a Shafter home game, will actually be played 14 miles to the south in Bakersfield, at Centennial at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Generals’ football stadium is being renovated, forcing the team to play its home games at alternate sites this season.
It will also be the first meeting between the schools in two years. Shafter, a school in the Kern High School District, was limited to playing only KHSD opponents during the abbreviated spring season, eliminating any possibility of playing the Tigers, who are part of the Wasco Union High School District.
“This year’s game has been two years in the making,” fifth-year Wasco coach Chad Martinez said. “Shafter (could) not play us in 2020. We are extremely excited to be a part of the best rivalry in the state. We expect a good game from both teams on both sides of the ball.”
And once again, the game will decide the SSL championship.
The Tigers (8-0, 5-0) are currently the top-ranked team in Division II and are looking for their first league title 2012. Wasco was 13-0 that year and captured the Central Section D-IV championship with a 29-22 victory over Bakersfield Christian, which was coached by current Shafter coach Jerald Pierucci at the time.
The Generals (5-4, 4-1) have been hit hard by the injury bug, first losing starting quarterback Tyson Dozhier to a broken collarbone in a Week 2 loss at Highland. Dozhier’s replacement, Devon Sundgren, was shaken up in last week’s loss to Kennedy and is questionable for Friday’s game.
Wasco has already clinched at least a share of the SSL title, but can win the outright championship with a win or tie on Friday. Shafter can earn a piece of the title with a victory — its third straight — with Kennedy (7-2, 3-1) in the mix, as well.
Here’s a look at some of the other rivalry games being played this week:
South at North, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
The Spartans (4-3, 2-1 SEYL) are still in contention to win a league title — or at least a share of it — when they travel to play North in a rivalry that extends more than 60 years. Once the “Battle of the Swords,” this year’s game will be the first since the creation of the “Legends Game,” which was announced Thursday. It’s also the first meeting since South changed its mascot from the Rebels to the Spartans prior to this season. The Stars (2-5, 1-2) have been slowed a bit this season with a bout of COVID-19 and a few key injuries, but a victory against South would go a long way toward building momentum for a possible playoff run.
“The North-South rivalry game is as intense as a rivalry can be,” said North coach Richie Bolin, who played the game from 2001-2004. “We have been playing a long time, and it always has a high-energy atmosphere. Records don’t matter, what you have done that season doesn’t matter. Our team is excited and focused on the goal this week, which is to beat South.”
Bakersfield High at Liberty, Friday, 7:30
Although not as long-standing as some of the others, the winner of this game has won 15 of the last 16 league titles. That extends to the school’s time in the Southeast Yosemite League. The Patriots (7-2, 3-0) have won four straight Southwest Yosemite League championships and six of the last seven. The only exception was when BHS (3-4, 2-1) finished undefeated in the SWYL in 2016, the last year the Drillers won the crown. Liberty has also won 18 straight league games and 21 straight against Kern County opponents. The Patriots’ last losses, on both accounts, was to Bakersfield.
BHS defeated Liberty in the D-I quarterfinals in 2017, and handed the Patriots their only league loss in the past five years in the regular-season finale in 2016. A Liberty victory would complete a fourth straight undefeated run through the SWYL. The Drillers can share the title with a victory, with Garces (5-3, 2-1) joining the celebration with a win over Stockdale on Friday.
"We always play BHS Week 10," Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. "This is always a big game because of the rivalry and the many implications on the season, league champions, end of Phase 2 and playoff seedings. We have to come out and play well in all three phases of the game."
Interim BHS head coach Rashaan Shehee hasn't been around the football rivalry for long, but he understands the importance of these types of games.
"With any rivalry game, you gotta throw the records out the window," Shehee said. "I'm sure both teams will be ready to battle for bragging rights."
Kennedy at Chavez, Friday, 7:30
In comparison to some of the other schools, the rivalry between crosstown Delano schools is still in its development stages, but it’s no less intense. Chavez opened in 2003, followed by Kennedy in 2008. Chavez holds a 8-2 record in the school’s 10 meetings, including a 21-17 victory in 2019. The Thunderbirds (7-2, 3-1) are still in the hunt for a potential SSL title this season — if Shafter can beat Wasco — which would be the first league championship for fourth-year RFK coach Mario Millan. Titans coach Jesse Ortega is still looking to build momentum after his team suffered through an extended COVID-19 outbreak and an 0-4 start to the season. Chavez (3-5, 2-2), which shared the league crown with Shafter last season, has won three of their last four games and would likely receive a big boost in the postseason rankings with a victory over Kennedy this week.
“It’s a great atmosphere to be around, let alone play in it or coach in it,” sixth-year Chavez coach Jesse Ortega said. “It’s something that builds up 364 days from the end of the game. “People will look at each team’s record going into this game and have preconceived notions. In this case, it’s about us stepping up to the level of competition as we prep to do for every game.”
Millan added, “The Kennedy-Chavez Backyard Bowl has really blossomed into a very hard-fought and competitive event,” Millan said. “As Kennedy has grown it has given more balance to the game and now year-in and year-out it is anybody’s game. This is when it became a rivalry game.”
Mira Monte at Foothill, Friday, 7:30
In years past, this rivalry between neighboring schools located just three miles from each other on opposite sides of Highway 58, was more about pride with neither school in contention for a league title or playoff berth. In five of the team’s 11 meetings, the winner of the game registered either its only win of the season or of league play that year. Things are different this year, especially for the Trojans, who are looking to shake off its first loss of the season last week at East. Foothill (7-1, 3-1 SEYL) is looking to capture its first league title since 1981, and can accomplish that feat with a win over the Lions (2-3, 0-1), who have missed more than a month this season with a pair of bouts with COVID-19. Despite trailing in the series 7-4, Mira Monte has won the last three meetings, scoring more than 40 points in each victory.
“The battle for Highway 58 is a big deal for Foothill and Mira Monte,” said fourth-year Foothill coach Brandon Deckard, whose teams are 0-3 against the Lions in his tenure. “Both of the schools look forward to it all year. It doesn't matter what the record is for one team or another. It is about the rivalry. Both teams will play with everything they have.
“This year Foothill has a lot on the line if we want to win the league title outright. It comes down to this game. If we want to win our first league title in 40 years we have to go through our biggest rival. The players are ready and can’t wait until Friday night.”
Mira Monte coach Christian Johnson is feeling similar excitement for the matchup.
“The battle of the 58 is one of the great geographic rivalries in town,” Johnson said. “These kids grow up their whole lives with each other. It’s bragging rights for the next 365 days.
“I’m super excited about (Friday), for our guys to go out and compete. Foothill is a great team. It’s going to be an awesome environment, (but) our guys are up for the challenge.”