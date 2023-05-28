The Kern Community Tennis Association's tradition of honoring a high school senior boy and girl each year for their sportsmanship, leadership, academic performance and service to others continued last week.
This year’s boys winner, Abraham Maldonado from Ridgeview, and the finalists were recognized at a dinner at Hodel’s restaurant. Scholarships totaling $1,700 were awarded to Abraham and the six finalists: Ryan Bashirtash, BCHS; Eduardo Perez, Foothill; Alex Soriano, Liberty; Seth Tolleson, Frontier; and Ricardo Acevedo and Emerson Reyes from West High. The boys’ award is named in honor of Hank Pfister, a Bakersfield tennis icon.