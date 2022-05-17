Ridgeview holds off Centennial 4-2 in tight playoff matchup

The seventh inning of Tuesday night's game got off to an inauspicious start for the Ridgeview Wolf Pack as it nursed a 4-2 lead.
After going three-plus innings without allowing an earned run, Jacob Gutierrez opened the frame by hitting Centennial's Tanner Forbus. Gutierrez was swiftly replaced by Brad Perez, but a botched pickoff attempt — Ridgeview's third of the game — allowed Forbus to reach second, with the heart of the lineup coming up.
And then everything settled down. Perez fought back from a hitter's count to strike out Garrett Austin, the first of three straight strikeouts as the fifth-seeded Wolf Pack sealed the win over the No. 12 Golden Hawks.
Perez will be in line to start in the next round of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs against division rivals Bakersfield Christian.
"He's been our go-to guy all year," Ridgeview coach Jason Hunsaker said, "closing games, and then also starting. He threw like a three-hitter against them last time here on our field, and we won."
The Wolf Pack was uneven on offense but, tied 1-1 in the fourth inning, used a surge highlighted by a two-RBI single from Adam Salazar to take a lead it did not relinquish.
Josh Gaeta (2-for-3) was the only player with multiple hits for Ridgeview, while Centennial was led by Bodie Lee (2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and Jordan Mora (2-for-4).
The Wolf Pack struck first on a run of three straight singles with two outs in the first inning. With runners at the corners, starting pitcher Andres Rivera hit a hard grounder off his counterpart Isaac Boschini, and second baseman Adam Newcomb couldn't convert a flip to shortstop that would have been a tight play at second.
Centennial struck back almost immediately, when Lee smacked a double to the opposite field and was eventually driven in by Brady Self to even the score at 1-1. Ridgeview was lucky to escape the inning with the game tied, as the infield thwarted a Newcomb bunt, and then, with the bases loaded, Rivera got Forbus to ground out to first base.
Boschini made his way through the Wolf Pack lineup with ease for the next two innings, before Ridgeview came out stronger in the fourth.
"I had a little talk with them out in front of the dugout," Hunsaker said, "and just told them, 'Sit back, drive the ball ... small-ball it, bunt them over, hit the ball up the middle, right side, move the guys over and score some runs. Keep it simple."
With Rafael Gonzalez on first and one out, Junior Avalos doubled to right-center field, but Gonzalez was held at third. Perez came aboard too to load the bases after the Golden Hawks failed to get a runner out at third base on his infield hit.
All three runners scored, as Gutierrez managed an RBI groundout before Salazar's single, past a diving Newcomb, boosted the margin to 4-1.
The Golden Hawks cut it by one run when a bloop single by Lee scored Forbus in the fifth, but Gutierrez struck out Trenton Hernandez and got Self to fly out to end the danger. He then breezed through the sixth inning before Perez locked down the seventh.
That offset some effective relief pitching by Centennial's Austin Moccardini, who didn't allow a baserunner in his final two innings of action.
Ridgeview will travel to BCHS Thursday. The Eagles took the season series 2-1.