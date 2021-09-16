Ridgeview girls tennis hands Golden Valley first loss of season

The Ridgeview Wolf Pack used three tiebreaker wins in singles to clinch a 7-2 victory over the previously undefeated Golden Valley Lady Bulldogs Thursday afternoon.
The Wolf Pack (9-2) claimed two decisive wins from Arianna Sullivan over Alizah Roman 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 and Inderjot Athwal over Katrina Ramirez 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4. But Alex Nunez finished off a hard-fought 11-9 tiebreaker to beat Sadie Padilla at the top spot on the ladder, meaning Ridgeview would need three more singles wins to finish off Golden Valley (9-1) before doubles even began.
They secured those three games in dramatic, tiebreaking fashion. Despite losing 0-6 in her first set, Sierra Bursett came back to beat Jesstin Flores at No. 3 in a 10-7 third set. After reciprocal 6-3 sets, Sukham Kaur dispatched Itzel Franco 10-8 at No. 5. Then Navneet Kaur sealed the win by going on a run in the tiebreaker to defeat Arely Villegas 6-4, 4-6 (10-6) at No. 6 and make it 5-1 Ridgeview.
“I had them practice (tiebreakers) on Monday during practice,” Ridgeview coach Laura Rice said, “because I just had a feeling that we would need them at some point. The more we play them, I think that’s better… that way they get the experience.”
Golden Valley coach Ed Crosby said he knew the “consistent” Ridgeview would be more of a challenge than other teams they had played during their undefeated run.
“You see things that you look back and say, ‘Had we done this a little bit differently,’ ‘had we done that a little bit differently,’” Crosby said. “But I do think the tiebreakers — that’s something that the girls need to learn from, and I think it’ll help them later in the year in a tight spot.”
After the outcome was settled, Ridgeview also claimed two of the three doubles matches, with Sullivan and Bursett beating Roman and Daniela Castillejo, and Ripandeep Kaur and Riya Sharma taking down Gabby Ortega and Alina Garcia. But Nunez and Flores triumphed over Padilla and Athwal, making Nunez the only Golden Valley player to win both her singles and doubles matches and finalizing the score at 7-2.
“Alex has been playing really well the entire year, and the team sometimes sort of feeds off her,” Crosby said. “She didn’t feel like she played that well today, but I said ‘Hey, even on a day you maybe didn’t play 100 percent, you were still able to win your match.’”
For Rice, the hard-fought home win can help motivate the players as they go deeper into league play.
“We knew they would be tough because in the last couple years, we’ve been really close with them," she said. "I think it’ll mean a lot to them to know we’re starting off league with a couple wins, so hopefully it’ll just make us keep trying to achieve more and more.”
Both teams return to the courts Tuesday afternoon.