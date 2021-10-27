Ridgeview cruises past Chavez in girls tennis opener

Early in Wednesday’s playoff opener, Ridgeview girls tennis coach Laura Rice could sense something wasn’t quite right with her team.
Fortunately, whatever was troubling her squad didn’t last long.
After losing at No. 1 singles, the No. 4 Wolf Pack took control of the match, winning the remaining 12 sets en route to an 8-1 victory over a shorthanded Chavez squad playing without its No. 1 singles player Mailee Francisco.
I felt like we started out a little nervous,” said Rice, who has coached either JV or varsity tennis at Ridgeview the past 22 years. In the spring, when both boys and girls played during the same season, Rice coached the boys team. “I could kind of tell that a lot of them were a little nervous, but as they settled into the match it looked more like the team that I’ve watched play the last half of our season or so.”
With the victory, Ridgeview advances to host No. 5 Kerman in Tuesday’s Division III quarterfinals. The Lions defeated No. 12 Hanford-Sierra Pacific in their opening match of the postseason.
“They’re always a tough team,” said Rice of Kerman. “I know in the past few years they’ve done quite well so I know it’s going to be a tough match. We’re really going to have to be prepared to play.”
On Wednesday, the Titans’ Sarah Vargas took control of her match against Wolf Pack No. 1 Sadie Phillips and cruised to a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Vargas, Chavez’s typical No. 2 player, is seeded 12th for Friday’s individual South Area tournament which will be played at Stockdale.
But on the neighboring courts, Ridgeview was taking care of business.
Arianna Sullivan defeated Karanpreet Kaur at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-4, and her Wolf Pack teammate Sierra Bursett bested Daniela Franco, 6-3, 6-1.
“I didn’t really know what to expect from Chavez because I hadn’t seen them at all this year,” Rice said. “They didn’t have one of their top players so that might have changed things a little bit. It might have made it a closer match, but it worked out in our favor at this point.”
At No. 4 singles, Inderjot Athwal swept Annie Hirokawa, 6-0, 6-0 and then teamed with Padilla to beat Vargas and Kaur at No. 1 doubles.
Sukham Kaur defeated Liauni Ando at No. 5 singles, and Navneet Kaur won by forfeit at No. 6 to give Ridgeview a 5-1 lead after singles play.
Bursett and Sullivan defeated Hirokawa and Franco at No. 2 doubles and Ripandeep Kaur and Rya Sharma defeated Rachel Cubangang and Samantha Valdez at No. 3 to finish off the win.
“Going into the season I didn’t really know what to expect,” Rice said. “We kind of had a few returners, so it was kind of like a half and half team from the previous year. Of course, you always aim to make it to the playoffs, but I wasn’t quite sure if we’d get there or not. But we did get a lot better in our league and some of our preseason matches. The girls just worked hard and ultimately they’ve gotten as far as we are now.”