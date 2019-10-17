Being the toughest kid on the block has its advantages.
Take the Bakersfield Christian and Ridgeview football programs, for example. The Eagles and Wolf Pack beat up on their respective South Sequoia and South Yosemite league counterparts to the tune of 14 titles in the past 10 seasons. Collectively, the two also captured five Central Section championships along the way.
All was fine, so long as the two league bullies stayed in their sandbox. But that all changed last season when big, bad BCHS joined the SYL, took Ridgeview’s ball and refused to give it back, snapping the Wolf Pack’s eight-year stranglehold of league supremacy with a 16-10 victory.
On Friday night, the team’s meet for the first time since, and as in 2018, the game is for more than just bragging rights.
“It’s basically for the league title,” said first-year Ridgeview coach Rich Cornford, whose team is 4-3 overall and 2-0 in SYL play. “There’s just a couple of weeks left, and with both of us being undefeated, the winner is going to have a pretty good path to it.”
A Wolf Pack victory would also snap BCHS’s 28-game league winning streak, stretching back to the team’s final three seasons in the SSL.
“It’s a big game, man, and a little cross-town rival I guess, if you want to call it that,” Fifth-year BCHS coach Darren Carr said. “But, it will be good. They’re an athletic football team, they’re well coached and I have the utmost respect for their head coach. It’s going to be a good battle. They have a good quarterback, and just good athletes all around, a good defense … It’s going to be fun, that’s for sure.”
Last year’s game was a defensive struggle, capped by a 75-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Maran to Keonte Glinton with 2:13 left in the game.
“It was a good game last year,” Cornford said. “They beat us in the last couple of minutes with a long pass play, so there’s plenty for the kids to (play for). I think this game has been kind of circled on their calendar all year long.”
Maran and Glinton have both graduated, but the Eagles (5-2, 2-0) still have plenty of firepower. Senior quarterback Dominic Gamboni leads a balanced attack that has outscored its first two league opponents 111-6.
Gamboni has completed more than 60 percent of his passes, throwing for 1,349 yards and 14 touchdowns. Wide receivers Chris Gutierrez and Ronnie Simril, and tight end Ben Yurosek have caught the bulk of the passes, combining for 70 receptions for more than 900 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Senior David Stevenson has rushed for 641 yards and six TDs, while junior Jess Wattenbarger has 308 yards and five scores on the ground.
“I feel like we’re getting better,” said Carr, whose defense has recorded three shutouts this year. “At this point of the season, as long as you’re not plateauing, the kids aren’t messing up on the same things over and over and the needle is pointing upward that’s a good thing.
“But I like where we’re at, man. Obviously the needle is pointing up for us. We came out and had some really good games. Scores are one thing, but when you turn the film on and you see guys in the right (place) and running the right depth, those little small things, that’s what you get excited for.”
Ridgeview also features plenty of balance. Wolf Pack quarterback Justin Hinzo, who has been battling a few nagging injuries this season, has thrown for 1,304 yards and 13 touchdowns, spreading his passes around to 14 different receivers.
Hinzo’s favorite target is junior Zion Hall, who has 47 catches for 532 yards and five TDs. Senior Keylijah Lucas has 351 yards and three scores receiving.
In the backfield, the Wolf Pack will rely heavily on junior Jaron Amos, who has rushed for 576 yards and six touchdowns.
“I think it’s a pretty good matchup,” Cornford said. “We’re similar teams. We both can throw the ball. We both can run the ball. We both play pretty good defense.
“One difference is we don’t have as many guys going both ways as they do, hopefully that pays off down the stretch for us. But they are loaded with athletes and they’re very well-coached.”
No matter the outcome, the game will have a direct impact on the SYL championship and for seeding for the playoffs, which will start in just three weeks.
“Obviously, you want to win your league that way you have a good seed in the playoffs,” Carr said. “That way you get as many home games as you can. It’s kind of where we’re at right now. We’re honestly just focused on Ridgeview and it’s a big league game. It could be for the league championship. I know Independence is undefeated (in the SYL), but this is kind of how it came to last year, too.”
Cornford also understands the game’s significance, beyond winning a league title.
“I know heading into the playoffs they’re going to look at strength of schedule and who you beat,” Cornford said. “Beating them would be another feather in our cap, as far as beating a really good team. So I think it’s important for us if we’re hoping to get a home game in the first round of the playoffs, then this is a must-win game for that reason, too.”
