Ridgeview advances to regional title game with 3-1 victory over Rancho Cucamonga

A season of firsts, things just got a whole lot more interesting for the Ridgeview baseball team.
Just five days after capturing its first Central Section baseball title, the Wolf Pack earned an opportunity to add a Southern California Regional championship to its season resume.
Ridgeview junior Jacob Gutierrez tossed a complete-game three-hitter and the No. 2 Wolf Pack pushed across three runs during an unusual third inning in a 3-1 victory over No. 3 Rancho Cucamonga in Thursday’s Division IV semifinal game.
“Our boys did good,” said Jason Hunsaker, who is in his 17th season as Wolf Pack coach. “Our pitcher Jacob Gutierrez, he just dominated them all game, as he has all season. It’s been pitching and defense for us all year.”
Ridgeview (13-10) will travel to face top-seeded Simi Valley-Royal on Saturday in the regional final. The Highlanders (24-5) defeated Spring Valley-Steele Canyon 11-0 in Thursday’s other semifinal matchup.
“I’m grateful and happy for the boys, they’ve earned it,” Hunsaker said. “These guys have been working their butts off all year. Now it’s coming around and paying off.”
The Wolf Pack scored its only runs in the third inning. Joseph Castruita opened with a walk, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Drew Short and then moved up another 90 feet on a bad-hop single by Joseph Alatorre.
Gutierrez followed with a fly ball to center field that appeared deep enough to bring Castruita home from third. But Cougars center fielder Jacob Billings dropped the ball while trying to hurry to throw home, enabling Castruita to jog home with the game’s first run.
Billings recovered to throw to second to force Alatorre for the second out of the inning. Freshman Antonio Nunez followed with a single to left, and he and Gutierrez moved up a base on a wild pitch. Then on a 3-2 count, Adan Rivera hit a blooper down the right field line, just out of the reach of Rancho Cucamonga first baseman Bradyn France to drive home two runs and give Ridgeview a 3-0 lead.
“That’s what we’ve been doing all year,” Hunsaker said. “We’re a small-ball baseball team, move guys into scoring positions, get them in and like I said, pitching and defense has been our season. Defense is something we work on every day. Whatever it takes for the team, that’s our goal.”
The Wolf Pack flashed its leather in the field, as well. Alatorre made several nice plays at third base, including a double play in the first inning where he caught a failed sacrifice bunt attempt and doubled off Rancho Cucamonga lead-off hitter Jacob Brown for the first two outs of the game.
Ridgeview first baseman Adan Rivera fielded a hard grounder by Jayden Lopez to end the third inning and Brad Lopez made a diving catch in left field to end the fifth.
Meanwhile, Gutierrez was cruising along. After giving up a lead-off single to Brown to start the game, the 6-foot-3 right-hander didn’t allow another hit until a one-out single in the fourth by Jacob McCombs. He did walk three batters, but none after the third inning, and seemed to get stronger as the game went along.
“I just came in ready to compete,” Gutierrez said. “I didn’t expect to go the whole game. I just wanted to put my team in the best chance to win. That’s pretty much it. I just tried to come out here and hit those strikes and tried not to walk batters.”
The Cougars (23-13) trimmed the Wolf Pack lead to 3-1 in the fifth when Gutierrez used his bare hand to stop a come-backer, but then threw wildly to first base enabling Josh Farner to go all the way to third base. Wilson Dunn followed with an RBI-single.
But Gutierrez (8-2) retired the next eight batters he faced, striking out three, and enticed Farner to pop out to second baseman Adam Salazar for the final out of the game.
“It’s all about the boys,” Hunsaker said. “They just came to work. We’ve had some really good players over the years … It’s really special for the school and I’m happy for the boys.”