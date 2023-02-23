 Skip to main content
Reyes leads Delano to comeback win over Kennedy in D-V title game

The city of Delano now has a Central Section champion in boys soccer, but it’s hard to imagine that will come as any consolation to Kennedy fans.

They watched their Thunderbirds fall by a score of 4-2 at home to local rival Delano in the Division V championship Thursday night, despite taking a two-goal lead in the first half. Juniors David Ambrocio and Enzo Cisneros netted once each for the Thunderbirds, Ambrocio on a tap-in at the far post and Cisneros after he intercepted a pass by Delano goalie Eric Camargo. But ultimately, Kennedy was unable to replicate its winning ways from earlier in the season, when it beat Delano twice in league play.

