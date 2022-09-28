Revamped Bakersfield Jockey Club honors first class of high school athletes

Back in action after a lengthy absence due to the pandemic, the Bakersfield Jockey Club honored its first class of high school athletes for the 2022-23 school year during a breakfast meeting at Hodel's Country Dining Tuesday morning.
Board member Ron Valenti previously told The Californian that the 60-year-old Bakersfield sports media institution is "designed to honor the people who are the good teammates, the good citizens, the good students, the positive voices at their schools."
In its revamped form led by Karen Odle, the club hosted Bakersfield College football coach R. Todd Littlejohn as its first guest speaker. It presented awards to the following athletes Tuesday, according to its Facebook page:
Daniel Hartman, Stockdale
Jaxton Santiago, Centennial
Tye Monteiro, Bakersfield
Johnny Appleton, Frontier
Elizabeth Rivera, Bakersfield
Jillian Perez, Centennial
Leyla Malamma, Bakersfield
The club is slated to host 15 additional breakfasts, beginning this coming Tuesday.